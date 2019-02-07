Two former Mater Dei players return to Rancho Cucamonga, putting spotlight on transfer rules

The Southern Section created a committee to look at transfer rules and possible revisions. The transfer committee met for the first time last month.
Here's the latest example of things to consider: running back Sean Dollars and defensive back Jeremiah Criddell, two seniors who transferred to Santa Ana Mater Dei from Rancho Cucamonga last spring in time for spring football practice, are back at Rancho Cucamonga. They helped the Monarchs win the Division 1 championship before returning.
"It's crazy," said former Rancho Cucamonga football coach Nick Baiz.
Dollars and Criddell participated in a separate letter of intent signing ceremony on Wednesday at Rancho Cucamonga. Dollars signed with Oregon in December. Criddell is headed to Oklahoma.
With their help, Mater Dei also won the state Open Division bowl game. Then they left. According to Southern Section records, they were deemed eligible at Mater Dei because they had a "valid change of residence."
Mater Dei defensive back Elias Ricks tweeted, "Heeeyyyy didn't y'all two go to Mater Dei."
Mater Dei Athletic Director Tia Meza said, "We continue to review our transfer policies. We want to make sure we know families and students, whether athletes or in performing arts, are here for the right reasons."