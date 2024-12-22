The Times’ 2024 All-Star high school football team

Record-setting receiver Shane Rosenthal of Newbury Park is lifted up by teammate Joel Gonzalez.

A look at the Los Angeles Times’ 24-player All-Star high school football team for the 2024 season:

OFFENSE

Quarterback: Brady Smigiel, Newbury Park, 6-5, 190, Jr. — The Florida State commit passed for 3,591 yards and 49 touchdowns with three interceptions while leading the Panthers to a 14-1 record and a Southern Section Division 2 championship.

Running back: Karson Cox, Oak Hills, 6-0, 200, Sr. — The UCLA commit gained 1,248 yards, averaging 8.5 yards per carry, and scored 27 touchdowns.

Running back: Julius Gillick, Edison, 6-0, 205, Sr. — He rushed for 100 or more yards 12 times this season, capped by a 124-yard rushing performance in the CIF Division 2-AA state final. He finished with 2,489 yards and 37 touchdowns.

Running back: Jordon Davison, Mater Dei, 6-0, 205, Sr. —The Oregon commit came through in every big game for the Monarchs while rushing for 1,233 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Wide receiver: Vance Spafford, Mission Viejo, 5-11, 175, Jr. — The Georgia commit had 57 receptions for 1,017 yards and 15 touchdowns while also blocking two punts.

Wide receiver: Shane Rosenthal, Newbury Park, 5-11, 180, Sr. — The Princeton commit had 84 receptions for 1,576 yards and 24 touchdowns while finishing his career with 324 receptions for 5,197 yards and 62 touchdowns.

Offensive lineman: Drew Nichols, Murrieta Valley, 6-5, 270, Sr. — The Michigan State commit was a dominating right tackle for the Southern Section Division 2 finalists.

Offensive lineman: Matthew Perdue, St. John Bosco, 6-2, 290, Sr. — The center with a 4.3 grade-point average has been a two-year starter and was first-team All-Trinity League.

Offensive lineman: Kodi Greene, Mater Dei, 6-6, 290, Jr. — The co-lineman of the year in the Trinity League helped the Monarchs go 13-0.

Offensive lineman: Jake Flores, JSerra, 6-6, 275, Sr. — The Washington commit was a three-time All-Trinity League selection.

Offensive lineman: Ashton Wnetzrak, Sierra Canyon, 6-8, 325, Sr. — The San Diego State commit used his size and strength to be the best blocker in the Mission League.

Kicker: Aiden Migirdichian, Orange Lutheran, 5-11, 155, Jr. — He went nine for nine on field goals (long of 43 yards) and 37 of 38 on PATs.

DEFENSE

Defensive lineman: Tomuhini Topui, Mater Dei, 6-3, 315, Jr. — The Oregon commit was a man among boys in the middle, stopping the run, chasing quarterbacks and being a disruptor for the unbeaten Monarchs.

Defensive lineman: Jaden Williams, Mission Viejo, 6-4, 235, Sr. — The Boise State commit contributed 23 sacks for the 11-1 Diablos.

Defensive lineman: Khary Wilder, Gardena Serra, 6-3, 245, Jr. — Despite lots of double teams, he finished with 85 tackles, including 11 tackles for losses.

Linebacker: Madden Faraimo, JSerra, 6-3, 200, Sr. — The Notre Dame commit averaged nearly 13 tackles a game as a physical, aggressive defensive player.

Linebacker: Noah Mikhail, Bonita, 6-3, 225, Sr. — The Texas A&M commit was a four-year starter, finishing his senior season with 93 tackles, including six sacks, for his 11-1 team.

Linebacker: Nasir Wyatt, Mater Dei, 6-2, 210, Sr. — The Oregon commit was a two-year standout in sacking quarterbacks, finishing this season with 10 1/2 sacks.

Linebacker: Weston Port, San Juan Hills, 6-2, 225, Sr. — The UCLA commit never missed a game in four years and recorded 126 tackles this season, including 14 for losses, as the Bravo League defensive player of the year.

Defensive back: Madden Riordan, Sierra Canyon, 5-11, 160, Jr. — The USC commit made a huge jump in strength and speed, allowing him to intercept 11 passes as the Mission League co-player of the year.

Defensive back: Daryus Dixson, Mater Dei, 6-0, 180, Sr. — The Penn State commit was at his best in big games, finishing with three interceptions and 28 solo tackles.

Defensive back: Jahmir Torres, King/Drew, 6-1, 185, Sr. — He had three interceptions, four fumble recoveries, scored nine touchdowns rushing, returned two kickoffs for touchdowns, returned five punts for touchdowns and caught 11 touchdown passes.

Defensive back: Dijon Lee, Mission Viejo; 6-4, 190, Sr. — The Alabama commit finished with four interceptions while contributing in many different ways.

Punter: Alex Krishan, Murrieta Mesa, 6-0, 170, Sr. — He averaged 45.6 yards per punt on a team that won the Southern Section Division 6 title.