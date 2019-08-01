Chris Street of JSerra is running back to watch

In an era of teams increasingly relying on passing attacks, it’s still pretty clear you better be able to run the ball to win a championship, and JSerra will start out having an advantage in standout running back Chris Street.

A year ago during a 9-3 season, Street rushed for 1,342 yards and 17 touchdowns. The Lions are going to have a big, bruising offensive line, so beware of what the Cal commit could accomplish in his senior year.

There will be several running backs returning from injury. Nathaniel Jones of St. John Bosco, a UCLA commit, went down early last season and has worked hard for his comeback. Amir Bankhead of Paraclete had a huge freshman season, then missed last year with a knee injury. He’s ready to be unleashed.

Damien Moore of Bishop Amat returns from an injury after earning rave reviews for his potential. Anthony Spearman III of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame started quickly last season, then suffered an ankle injury. He’s healthy and showing signs of being a standout.

Advertisement

Sierra Canyon has JD Sumlin, who showed lots of promise as a sophomore.

Grace Brethren, known for its rushing attack, can always call upon Josh Henderson, a linebacker who likes to mash people running forward.

St. Francis has the duo of Kevin Armstead and Max Garrison. Armstead rushed for 1,097 yards and Garrison rushed for 163 yards as a freshman against Harvard-Westlake.



Advertisement

PJ Garcia is back for Garfield. He’s small but keeps picking up big yards.

Arleta returns James Ochoa, who rushed for nearly 2,000 yards as a junior.

Davon Booth of El Monte rushed for 2,429 yards.

Jyden King of Calabasas is a Washington State commit with the size to run over defenders.