Prep talk: St. John Bosco receiving group is second to none

Madden Williams of St. John Bosco is part of an outstanding group of returning receivers.

St. John Bosco began spring football practice on Monday, and the receiving group is something fans and others will want to watch through the spring, summer and fall.

It’s as good as it gets.

Big play for Carson Clark. pic.twitter.com/Yzm6qFYZ34 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) October 5, 2024

The receivers include Madden Williams (Texas A&M commit), Carson Clark (San José State), Daniel Odom (Oklahoma), Christian Davis (Sacramento State) and sophomore-to-be Darren Tubbs.

Quarterback Koa Malau’ulu, who will be a sophomore this fall, is the beneficiary. All the Braves need to do is protect the quarterback and the rest will take care of itself. ...

Norco, La Mirada and Orange Lutheran top the latest power softball rankings from the Southern Section. Here’s the link. ...

Loyola is No. 1 in boys lacrosse power rankings. Here’s the link. Mira Costa is No. 1 in girls lacrosse. Here’s the rankings.

