It’s a perfect day for Drew Bowser at Perfect Game All-American Classic

Sunday couldn’t have been a more perfect day for Harvard-Westlake shortstop Drew Bowser.

The Stanford commit won the home run challenge at the Perfect Game All-American Classic at Petco Park, then earned MVP honors in helping the West defeat the East 4-2.

Bowser has always had power while being an outstanding fielder.

Bowser’s high school teammate, Pete Crow-Armstrong, was the leadoff hitter in the game. The two figure to be prime targets for next year’s MLB draft.

Jared Jones of La Mirada and Kevin Parada of Loyola also participated in the game.