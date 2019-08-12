Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
High School Sports

It’s a perfect day for Drew Bowser at Perfect Game All-American Classic

IMG_5371.jpeg
Drew Bowser, left, won the home run derby and MVP honors at the Perfect Game All-American Classic and Harvard-Westlake teammate Pete Crow-Armstrong also played in the game.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Aug. 12, 2019
7:26 AM
Sunday couldn’t have been a more perfect day for Harvard-Westlake shortstop Drew Bowser.

The Stanford commit won the home run challenge at the Perfect Game All-American Classic at Petco Park, then earned MVP honors in helping the West defeat the East 4-2.

Bowser has always had power while being an outstanding fielder.

Bowser’s high school teammate, Pete Crow-Armstrong, was the leadoff hitter in the game. The two figure to be prime targets for next year’s MLB draft.

Jared Jones of La Mirada and Kevin Parada of Loyola also participated in the game.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
