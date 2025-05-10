High school lacrosse: Southern Section Saturday playoff results and updated pairings
- Share via
-
SOUTHERN SECTION LACROSSE PLAYOFFS
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
BOYS
SEMIFINALS
DIVISION 1
Loyola 11, Foothill 9
Mater Dei 11, Santa Margarita 8
DIVISION 2
Dos Pueblos 13, Oaks Christian 4
San Clemente at Aliso Niguel, Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
DIVISION 3
Riverside King 10, West Ranch 9
Agoura 9, Grace Brethren 5
FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE
At Fred Kelly Stadium, times TBA
GIRLS FINALS
DIVISION 1
Mira Costa vs. Foothill
DIVISION 2
El Segundo vs. St. Margaret’s
DIVISION 3
Trabuco Hills vs. Oaks Christian
SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE
At Fred Kelly Stadium, times TBA
BOYS FINALS
DIVISION 1
Loyola vs. Mater Dei
DIVISION 2
Dos Pueblos vs. San Clemente / Aliso Niguel
DIVISION 3
Riverside King vs. Agoura
More to Read
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.