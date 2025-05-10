Advertisement
High School Sports

High school lacrosse: Southern Section Saturday playoff results and updated pairings

By Los Angeles Times staff

SOUTHERN SECTION LACROSSE PLAYOFFS

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

BOYS

SEMIFINALS

DIVISION 1

Loyola 11, Foothill 9

Mater Dei 11, Santa Margarita 8

DIVISION 2

Dos Pueblos 13, Oaks Christian 4

San Clemente at Aliso Niguel, Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

DIVISION 3

Riverside King 10, West Ranch 9

Agoura 9, Grace Brethren 5

FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE

At Fred Kelly Stadium, times TBA

GIRLS FINALS

DIVISION 1

Mira Costa vs. Foothill

DIVISION 2

El Segundo vs. St. Margaret’s

DIVISION 3

Trabuco Hills vs. Oaks Christian

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE

At Fred Kelly Stadium, times TBA

BOYS FINALS

DIVISION 1

Loyola vs. Mater Dei

DIVISION 2

Dos Pueblos vs. San Clemente / Aliso Niguel

DIVISION 3

Riverside King vs. Agoura

