Running backs Caleb McCarty and Kariem Muhammad are thriving in Cleveland double wing

Three yards and a cloud of dust football is back — at least at Reseda Cleveland (2-0).

First-year coach Scott Faer has put in the double wing, and running backs Caleb McCarty and Kariem Muhammad each have each rushed for more than 100 yards in each of Cleveland’s first two games.

“Yes, it’s working,” Faer said. “I have them focus on three yards and a cloud of dust and be patient for the play.”

Last week in a 42-33 win over Grant, Muhammad, a senior, rushed for 202 yards in 18 carries. McCarty, a junior, gained 102 yards in 15 carries. In a 28-25 win over Palisades, McCarty rushed for 188 yards and Muhammad had 141 yards.

Next up is the battle for Reseda. The Cavaliers play at Reseda. Get ready for lots of running the football.