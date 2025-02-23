High school soccer: City Section playoff results
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
CITY SECTION PLAYOFFS
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
BOYS
SECOND ROUND
DIVISION I
#15 Cleveland 1, #1 Chatsworth 1 (Cleveland wins 5-4 on penalty kicks)
#8 RFK Community 3, #9 King/Drew 1
#5 Angelou 3, #12 Taft 0
#4 Sylmar 1, #13 Bernstein 0
#14 Garfield 3, Marshall 2
#11 Roybal 3, #6 Carson 0
#10 Fairfax 4, #7 Narbonne 1
#15 Bell 3, #2 Van Nuys 2
DIVISION II
#1 Chavez 3, #16 Fremont 0
#24 Orthopaedic 4, #8 Downtown Magnets 0
#21 Santee 3, #5 Animo Pat Brown 1
#13 Diego Rivera 5, #4 New Designs University Park 4
#14 Hollywood 2, #3 Gertz-Ressler 0
#6 Arleta 3, #11 Alliance Marine-Innovation 2
#7 Burton 4, #10 Hawkins 1
#15 New West 5, #2 University Prep Value 2
DIVISION III
#16 Franklin 1, #1 Maywood Academy 0
#8 Los Angeles 3, #24 SOCES 1
#12 Huntington Park 2, #5 Sun Valley Magnet 0
#4 University 2, #13 Camino Nuevo 1
#19 Kennedy 1, #3 Port of LA 0
#11 Eagle Rock 3, #6 Legacy 2
#10 Reseda 3, #7 LACES 1
#2 Math & Science College Prep 1, #15 Smidt Tech 0
DIVISION IV
#1 Canoga Park 4, #17 Lakeview Charter 1
#9 Northridge Academy 1, #8 Magnolia Science Reseda 0
#5 Jordan 1, #12 Stern 1 (Jordan wins on penalty kicks)
#13 Panorama 1, #4 Poly 0
#3 North Hollywood 1, #19 Magnolia Science Van Nuys 0
#6 Grant 3, #11 Manual Arts 1
#7 Dymally 3, #10 Stella 2
#2 San Pedro 3, #15 West Adams 2
