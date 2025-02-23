Advertisement
High School Sports

High school soccer: City Section playoff results

By Los Angeles Times staff

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

CITY SECTION PLAYOFFS

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

BOYS

SECOND ROUND

DIVISION I

#15 Cleveland 1, #1 Chatsworth 1 (Cleveland wins 5-4 on penalty kicks)

#8 RFK Community 3, #9 King/Drew 1

#5 Angelou 3, #12 Taft 0

#4 Sylmar 1, #13 Bernstein 0

#14 Garfield 3, Marshall 2

#11 Roybal 3, #6 Carson 0

#10 Fairfax 4, #7 Narbonne 1

#15 Bell 3, #2 Van Nuys 2

DIVISION II

#1 Chavez 3, #16 Fremont 0

#24 Orthopaedic 4, #8 Downtown Magnets 0

#21 Santee 3, #5 Animo Pat Brown 1

#13 Diego Rivera 5, #4 New Designs University Park 4

#14 Hollywood 2, #3 Gertz-Ressler 0

#6 Arleta 3, #11 Alliance Marine-Innovation 2

#7 Burton 4, #10 Hawkins 1

#15 New West 5, #2 University Prep Value 2

DIVISION III

#16 Franklin 1, #1 Maywood Academy 0

#8 Los Angeles 3, #24 SOCES 1

#12 Huntington Park 2, #5 Sun Valley Magnet 0

#4 University 2, #13 Camino Nuevo 1

#19 Kennedy 1, #3 Port of LA 0

#11 Eagle Rock 3, #6 Legacy 2

#10 Reseda 3, #7 LACES 1

#2 Math & Science College Prep 1, #15 Smidt Tech 0

DIVISION IV

#1 Canoga Park 4, #17 Lakeview Charter 1

#9 Northridge Academy 1, #8 Magnolia Science Reseda 0

#5 Jordan 1, #12 Stern 1 (Jordan wins on penalty kicks)

#13 Panorama 1, #4 Poly 0

#3 North Hollywood 1, #19 Magnolia Science Van Nuys 0

#6 Grant 3, #11 Manual Arts 1

#7 Dymally 3, #10 Stella 2

#2 San Pedro 3, #15 West Adams 2

