Chatsworth moves closer to earning No. 1 seed for City Section Open Division playoffs

Alijah Arenas of Chatsworth had 30 points, and this dunk, in a 71-44 win over Cleveland on Monday.

The City Section Open Division basketball playoff pairings will be revealed Sunday, but the No. 1 seed was pretty much decided Monday when Chatsworth routed Cleveland 71-44, allowing the Chancellors (18-7, 8-1) to pull into a first-place tie with Cleveland (21-5, 8-1) in the West Valley League.

Since Chatsworth owns a win over Western League leader Westchester, the Chancellors are in position to claim the No. 1 seed.

Chatsworth’s win avenged an overtime loss to Cleveland earlier this season. Alijah Arenas finished with 30 points, but it was contributions from others that enabled the Chancellors to turn the game into a rout.

Taj Unuakhalu of Chatsworth kept blocking shots against Cleveland.

(Craig Weston)

Most notably, 6-foot-8 center Taj Unuakhalu was blocking shots, rebounding and intimidating Cleveland players around the basket. Sophomore Aaron Krueger also helped out with three threes.

Chatsworth closes out West Valley League play Friday at Birmingham.

Fairfax 65, Venice 60: The Lions helped their playoff chances behind Muhammad Singleton, who scored 28 points.

