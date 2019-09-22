It’s a night to remember for QBs from Franklin, Culver City, Newbury Park, Venice

There were huge games by quarterbacks in high school football this weekend, leaving defenses exhausted and forcing scoreboard operators to stretch their hands from so many points being scored.

Quarterback Alfred Bobadilla of Franklin engineered a 48-21 upset victory over unbeaten Fairfax, completing 16 of 26 passes for 331 yards and four touchdowns. He also ran for three touchdowns.

Junior quarterback Zevi Eckhaus of Culver City completed 35 of 53 passes for 571 yards and seven touchdowns while also running for a TD in his team’s 55-52 overtime win over Palos Verdes. He has 23 touchdown passes in four games.

Then there was the matchup of Oregon State-bound Ben Gulbranson of Newbury Park taking on Duke-bound Luca Diamont of Venice. Newbury Park outlasted Venice 63-56. Gulbranson passed for 446 yards and six touchdowns while running in two scores. Diamont passed for 185 yards and four touchdowns, rushed for 149 yards in 12 carries and scored two touchdowns.