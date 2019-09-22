Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
High School Sports

It’s a night to remember for QBs from Franklin, Culver City, Newbury Park, Venice

Franklin quarterback Alfred Bobadilla was one of several passers who had big games this past weekend.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Sep. 22, 2019
10:57 AM
There were huge games by quarterbacks in high school football this weekend, leaving defenses exhausted and forcing scoreboard operators to stretch their hands from so many points being scored.

Quarterback Alfred Bobadilla of Franklin engineered a 48-21 upset victory over unbeaten Fairfax, completing 16 of 26 passes for 331 yards and four touchdowns. He also ran for three touchdowns.

Junior quarterback Zevi Eckhaus of Culver City completed 35 of 53 passes for 571 yards and seven touchdowns while also running for a TD in his team’s 55-52 overtime win over Palos Verdes. He has 23 touchdown passes in four games.

Then there was the matchup of Oregon State-bound Ben Gulbranson of Newbury Park taking on Duke-bound Luca Diamont of Venice. Newbury Park outlasted Venice 63-56. Gulbranson passed for 446 yards and six touchdowns while running in two scores. Diamont passed for 185 yards and four touchdowns, rushed for 149 yards in 12 carries and scored two touchdowns.

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times.
