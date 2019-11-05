Football, girls’ volleyball on TV and Prep Zone this week

The folks at Fox Sports West and Prep Zone will be busy this week with playoff matches in football and girls’ volleyball.

On Friday, Fox Sports West will televise the football game between Murrieta Valley and Rancho Cucamonga.

Prep Zone games will include Santa Margarita-Sierra Canyon, St. Francis-Cajon, Orange Lutheran-Long Beach Poly and Gardena Serra-Rancho Verde.

On Saturday, the Division 1 girls’ volleyball final between Redondo Union and Mater Dei will be televised at 8 p.m. on Prime Ticket from Cerritos College.

Advertisement

The Division 2, 3 and 4 finals will be shown on Prep Zone.