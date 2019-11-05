Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
High School Sports

Football, girls’ volleyball on TV and Prep Zone this week

Untitled-1.jpg
Sierra Canyon kicker Josh Bryan will be facing Santa Margarita on Friday on Prep Zone.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Nov. 5, 2019
10:19 AM
The folks at Fox Sports West and Prep Zone will be busy this week with playoff matches in football and girls’ volleyball.

On Friday, Fox Sports West will televise the football game between Murrieta Valley and Rancho Cucamonga.

Prep Zone games will include Santa Margarita-Sierra Canyon, St. Francis-Cajon, Orange Lutheran-Long Beach Poly and Gardena Serra-Rancho Verde.

On Saturday, the Division 1 girls’ volleyball final between Redondo Union and Mater Dei will be televised at 8 p.m. on Prime Ticket from Cerritos College.

The Division 2, 3 and 4 finals will be shown on Prep Zone.

Eric Sondheimer
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
