Prep talk: It’s championship Saturday in high school sports
It’s a Saturday filled with high school championships for lacrosse, volleyball and track and field.
The Southern Section Division 1 boys’ lacrosse final between Loyola and Mater Dei will take place at 7 p.m. at Fred Kelly Stadium in Orange.
The City Section Open Division boys’ volleyball final between Venice and El Camino Real is at 6 p.m. at Birmingham.
The Southern Section track and field finals begin at 11 a.m. with field events at Moorpark High.
There’s also the state swimming championships at Clovis West High. …
The City Section will hold a Tuesday semifinal doubleheader in baseball for the Open Division at Cal State Northridge, with El Camino Real playing Birmingham at 3 p.m. and Venice facing Sylmar at 6 p.m.
This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.
