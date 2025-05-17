Prep talk: It’s championship Saturday in high school sports

Junior Tripp King of Loyola will be playing for a Division 1 lacrosse title on Saturday.

It’s a Saturday filled with high school championships for lacrosse, volleyball and track and field.

The Southern Section Division 1 boys’ lacrosse final between Loyola and Mater Dei will take place at 7 p.m. at Fred Kelly Stadium in Orange.

The City Section Open Division boys’ volleyball final between Venice and El Camino Real is at 6 p.m. at Birmingham.

The Southern Section track and field finals begin at 11 a.m. with field events at Moorpark High.

There’s also the state swimming championships at Clovis West High. …

The City Section will hold a Tuesday semifinal doubleheader in baseball for the Open Division at Cal State Northridge, with El Camino Real playing Birmingham at 3 p.m. and Venice facing Sylmar at 6 p.m.

Long Beach Millikan passing tourney schedule Saturday. pic.twitter.com/N6fKZ2lxYp — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 16, 2025

