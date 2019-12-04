Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
High School Sports

Quarterback Luca Diamont of Venice is Western League player of the year

Luca Diamont of Venice is the Western League player of the year.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles TImes)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Dec. 4, 2019
6:02 PM
Luca Diamont, a quarterback starter since his freshman year at Venice, has been selected the Western League player of the year in football.

Diamont, a senior, is headed to Duke.

The co-offensive players of the year were running backs Jordan Reed of Fairfax and Everson Bozeman of Venice. The offensive lineman of the year was Michael McEntee of Westchester. The defensive lineman of the year was Sy Riley of Palisades. The kicker of the year was Tommy Meek of Palisades. The punter of the year was Ahmad Dunlap of Westchester.

First-team all-league

Offense

QB_Forrest Brock, Palisades, Jr.; WR_Max Palees, Palisades, Sr.; Emanuel Bekele, Hamilton, Jr.; Teddy Suisman, Palisades, Sr.; Donovin Moore, Venice, Sr.; RB_Kenneth Cline Jr., Palisades, Sr.; OL_Joseph Silva, Venice, Sr.; Shlomo Bass, Fairfax, So.; Jonathan Reyes, Fairfax, jr.; Minsuh Jung, University, Sr.; Nathaniel Reyna, Westchester, Jr. ; Nick Calcaterra, Palisades, Jr.; Jonathan Tejada, Venice, Jr.; Justin Bahari, Palisades, Sr.; ATH_Shawn Holly, Fairfax, Sr. Daryl Smith, University, Sr.

Defense

DL_Jermaine Criss, Westchester, Sr. ; Fred Kelly, Venice, Sr.; Johan Kennedy, Hamilton, Sr.; Devon McKinley, Venice, Sr.; Rhaybhe Castillo, University, Jr.; Darren Bradley, Westchester, Sr.; Jalen Hamilton, Fairfax, Sr.; LB_Noah Ghodooshim, Palisades, Sr.; Raejion Baker, Venice, Jr.; Jordan Johnson, Hamilton, Jr.; Christopher Rosales, Fairfax, Sr.; DB_Josh Fernandez, Hamilton, Sr.; Jules Brown, Westchester, Sr.; Keilon Smith, Farifax, Jr.; Ilyas Abdullah, Westchester, So.; Waka White, Palisades, Sr.; Joseph Rotimi, Venice, Jr.

Eric Sondheimer
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
