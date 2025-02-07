Prep basketball roundup: Westchester moves closer to Western League championship

Tajh Ariza of Westchester dunks during his 22-point performance in the Comets’ 59-34 win over Palisades in Western League play Friday night.

Normalcy might be returning to City Section basketball, since 14-time City champion Westchester (16-9, 9-0) is back on top as the favorite to win the Open Division championship.

The Comets took a big step toward locking up the Western League title Friday with a 59-34 win over visiting Palisades. Westchester has a two-game lead over the Dolphins (17-9, 8-2) with three to play.

Tajh Ariza contributed 22 points, including an 11-point barrage in the third quarter when the Comets turned a nine-point halftime lead into a 21-point margin.

“Definitely, we’re getting better,” coach Dewitt Cotton said. “By playoff time, we’ll be ready to go.”

The City Section, which extended its season by a week to accommodate games rescheduled because of wildfires, won’t produce playoff pairings until Feb. 16.

Fairfax 57, Hamilton 43: Muhammad Singleton had 15 points for Fairfax.

Cleveland 58, Birmingham 49: The Cavaliers set up a showdown with Chatsworth on Monday at 5 p.m. to decide the West Valley League title. Kamari King scored 19 points, Cayden Kelly had 16 points and Serigne Deme had 10 points and 10 rebounds. Mandell Anthony led Birmingham with 16 points.

Chatsworth 78, Taft 36: Tekeio Phillips had 14 points for the Chancellors.

Girls’ basketball

Sylmar 84, Panorama 36: Isabella Gonzalez of Sylmar finished with 48 points.