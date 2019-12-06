Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
High School Sports

Quarterback Bryce Young of Mater Dei is Gatorade state player of the year

Quarterback Bryce Young of Santa Ana Mater Dei has been selected the Gatorade state player of the year in football.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Dec. 6, 2019
4:53 AM
Quarterback Bryce Young of Santa Ana Mater Dei has been selected the Gatorade state player of the year in football and is one of three finalists for national player of the year.

Young passed for 4,528 yards and 58 touchdowns in leading the Monarchs to a 12-1 record. He’s committed to Alabama.

The other finalists for national player of the year are Julian Fleming, a receiver from Catawissa, Pa., committed to Ohio State, and Arik Gilbert, a tight end from Marietta, Ga., committed to LSU.

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times.
