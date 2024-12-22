The Times’ football lineman of the year: Tomuhini Topui of Mater Dei

No. 52 Tomuhini Topui of Mater Dei High was a dominating defensive lineman this season.

Tomuhini Topui, who is 6 feet 3 and 315 pounds, was Mater Dei High’s Great Wall on defense this season.

“Everywhere you could be up front, I was there,” he said.

The junior was moved around from edge to nose guard to tackle. His No. 52 was easily recognizable on video. Offensive linemen sometimes came at him in waves.

“As soon as the first one comes, then the second comes,” he said. “I fight for my life.”

Mater Dei’s Tomuhini Topui (52) starts celebration in win over Bishop Gorman. (Craig Weston)

Double- and triple-team blockers were hardly unusual when dealing with a player who the coaches in the Trinity League voted most valuable player.

He was a run stopper and a quarterback chaser. Because of his size and athleticism, he created opportunities for teammates, drawing attention to help them succeed.

Committed to Oregon, Topui has been selected The Times’ lineman of the year for football in 2024.

In helping Mater Dei go 13-0 and win the Southern Section Division 1 championship and CIF Open Division state championship bowl game, Topui always made sure he was placing team first.

“If I have to take on every block to win, I’m down for it,” he said.

That’s not all he can do. In three seasons, he has scored two touchdowns rushing, one on an interception and another on a catch.