JSerra shortstop tradition continues with Cody Schrier taking over as starter

At Friday’s Trinity League baseball media day, it was the passing of the shortstop glove to Cody Schrier of JSerra. A junior who has played second base the last two seasons, Schrier will take over a position that has required players to be patient and wait their turn because of the top talent in the way.

It started with Chase Strumpf, who started for four years before going on to star at UCLA. Royce Lewis waited his turn while playing third base. Lewis finally got to start as a senior and became the No. 1 pick in the draft. Lewis was replaced by Michael Curialle, who’s now a freshman at UCLA. And Schrier is also a UCLA commit.

“I’m excited,” Schrier said.

The UCLA commits at Trinity League media day. pic.twitter.com/pQm7JGPicd — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) February 7, 2020

JSerra coach Brett Kay said it’s unusual for top players to accept waiting their turn.

“It’s not normal in this day and age,” Kay said. “Patience and loyalty.”

Schrier has been on a hitting tear this winter with 17 hits in 30 at-bats.

Milan Tolentino of Santa Margarita on playing at Dodger Stadium last season. pic.twitter.com/ftWcr1sClq — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) February 7, 2020

Changes coming: Kay said a revision to the Southern Section rule that bans batting practice before playoff games is in the works. It has resulted in almost yearly controversies and several forfeits. The angle in which the ball is allowed to be thrown could be changed. The baseball advisory committee is working with Southern Section commissioner Rob Wigod.

Kay also said he looks for a double-elimination playoff tournament to become a reality in the future.

“We’re making headway,” Kay said. “It’s starting to get some steam. It’s what everybody in the divisions want.”

New Lancers: An already strong Orange Lutheran team will be bolstered by two top transfer students after they sit out about a month of the early season. Louis Rodriguez, a sophomore pitcher from St. John Bosco, and Matthew Polk, a junior outfielder from Gahr, have joined the Lancers. Rodriguez will team with Max Rajcic (UCLA) and Christian Rodriguez (Cal State Fullerton) to give Orange Lutheran the best three-person starting pitching staff anywhere. Polk is committed to UCLA.