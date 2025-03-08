Prep sports roundup: JSerra, Corona Santiago win Division I regional soccer titles

When you go undefeated in a soccer season, it says something about a team’s talent and determination. JSerra ended a 20-0-1 season Saturday by winning the Southern California Division 1 regional championship with a dominating 4-0 win over Loyola. The Cubs’ only two losses this season came to JSerra, first in the Southern Section Open Division final and then in the regional championship. They finished 22-2-4.

Gavin Allegaert turned in an MVP performance for the Lions, scoring a goal and contributing three assists.

Bishop Amat 2, San Pasqual 1: Junior Moreno scored the game winner to give Bishop Amat the Division II title.

A team that far exceeded expectations.



Congrats to @LoyolaSoccer on a fantastic year, ending the season at 22-2-4, their best record since 2014.



Thank you to the Loyola Family and all of our fans/alums for the support this season!

Harvard-Westlake 3, Bell 2: A goal in overtime by Micah Rossen gave Harvard-Westlake a hard-fought Division III championship. It was Rossen’s second goal of the night.

CIF State DIII Regional Boys Soccer Championship:



Full-time:

Harvard-Westlake 3

Bell 2



Micah Rossen scores the Golden Goal in OT to win the game.

Girls soccer

Corona Santiago 1, Santa Margarita 1: The Sharks won the Division I regional title on penalty kicks over Santa Margarita after a late goal in regulation tied the game. Goalie Abigail Turley was the star during the penalty kicks for Santiago.

Baseball

Mater Dei 13, Bishop Gorman 5: The Monarchs (6-0) stayed unbeaten behind Dylan Wetzel, who hit two home runs and finished with six RBIs. Jack Reis added three hits. Brandon Thomas allowed one hit while striking out eight and allowing no runs in five innings.

Righetti 5, Bishop Alemany 0: Riley Bassett helped the Warriors to one hit in six innings.

Cypress 1, El Modena 0: Four pitchers combined for the shutout in a nine-inning game.

Hart 7, El Camino Real 2: Lincoln Daly had three hits and Ryder Frithsmith, Brady Werther and Jaiden Chathle each had two hits to lead Hart.

Sun Valley Poly 5, Cleveland 4: The Parrots won in eight innings for their second consecutive big City Section win after defeating Bell on Friday.

Sylmar 6, Valencia 1: Luis Mendoza threw six innings and also had two hits for Sylmar.

Kennedy 5, Bell 3: A San Fernando Valley team handed Bell its second consecutive defeat.

Quartz Hill 4, Adelanto 1: Sophomore Kayden Smoot threw 5 2/3 innings with five strikeouts for Quartz Hill.

Vista Murrieta 5, Gahr 1: A two-run single by RJ Holmes in the fifth inning, followed by an RBI single by Ryland Duson and an RBI double by Gavin Kramer helped the Broncos come out on top. Vaughn Neckar struck out eight with no walks in five innings and had two hits.

Softball

Norco 3, Texas O’Connor 2: Coral Williams struck out 11 in a complete game in the semifinals of the Dave Kops tournament in Arizona. Camaryn May, Dakota Potter and Leighton Gray hit home runs.

Anaheim Canyon 6, Garden Grove Pacifica 3: A three-run double by Jade Diaz led Canyon to the win.