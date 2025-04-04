Prep talk: JSerra’s Aidan Kent is pitcher waiting to be unleashed
- Share via
-
An ankle injury has delayed 6-foot-7 sophomore pitcher Aidan Kent of JSerra High from making an immediate impact this season, but he offered a glimpse of what’s to come during a brief appearance in the Boras Classic.
His team was trailing No. 1-ranked Corona 2-0 when Kent was summoned from the bullpen in the fourth inning. He struck out four batters in 1 2/3 innings. He still needs more appearances to improve his control, but the potential to become an ace is there.
“He’s got some ability,” Corona coach Andy Wise said. “A really good arm.”
Kent will be someone to watch as JSerra tries to climb in the Trinity League standings. …
The LA84 Foundation has awarded $1.8 million in grants to support youth sports around Southern California. The money comes from the foundation set up after the 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. …
The Palisades boys and girls basketball teams will be presented the USBWA Most Courageous Awards by the U.S. Basketball Writers Assn.
This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.
More to Read
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.