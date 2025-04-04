Prep talk: JSerra’s Aidan Kent is pitcher waiting to be unleashed

Aidan Kent of JSerra is a 6-foot-7 sophomore pitcher coming back from an ankle injury.

An ankle injury has delayed 6-foot-7 sophomore pitcher Aidan Kent of JSerra High from making an immediate impact this season, but he offered a glimpse of what’s to come during a brief appearance in the Boras Classic.

His team was trailing No. 1-ranked Corona 2-0 when Kent was summoned from the bullpen in the fourth inning. He struck out four batters in 1 2/3 innings. He still needs more appearances to improve his control, but the potential to become an ace is there.

Here's a look quick look at Aidan Kent (@aidankent991) on the bump in front of @FiveToolCA. The RHP had a solid outing in relief striking out 4 in 1.1 IP. Relied heavily on the FB touching 9️⃣4️⃣ MPH during his appearance.



FB: 91-94

FB: 91-94

“He’s got some ability,” Corona coach Andy Wise said. “A really good arm.”

Kent will be someone to watch as JSerra tries to climb in the Trinity League standings. …

The LA84 Foundation has awarded $1.8 in grants for youth sports in Southern California. The gift that keeps giving from the 1984 Olympic Games. Thank you Peter Ueberroth. pic.twitter.com/7s2eE2XqFQ — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) April 3, 2025

The LA84 Foundation has awarded $1.8 million in grants to support youth sports around Southern California. The money comes from the foundation set up after the 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. …

The Palisades boys and girls basketball teams will be presented the USBWA Most Courageous Awards by the U.S. Basketball Writers Assn.

Palisades basketball teams to be honored. https://t.co/oDM7Xvd8gX — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) April 3, 2025

