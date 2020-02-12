Basketball: City playoff results and updated schedule

CITY BOYS’ BASKETBALL
DIVISION II
First round, Wednesday, 7 p.m.
Lincoln 72, Hollywood 55
Los Angeles Wilson 56, Wilmington Banning 51
Monroe 86, Roybal 67
#18 Bell at #15 Sherman Oaks CES, score not reported
Second round, Friday, 7 p.m.
#17 Lincoln at #1 Chatsworth
#9 Manual Arts at #8 Los Angeles CES
#12 Los Angeles Marshall at #5 Verdugo Hills
#13 Los Angeles Wilson at #4 South East
#14 Monroe at #3 Los Angeles Hamilton
#11 Los Angeles Roosevelt at #6 Granada Hills Kennedy
#10 Garfield at #7 San Pedro
Sherman Oaks CES/Bell winner at #2 Sun Valley Poly
Notes: Quarterfinals, Feb. 19, 7 p.m. at higher seeds; semifinals, Feb. 22 at Palisades (times TBA). Championship, Feb. 28, 8:30 p.m. at Birmingham.
DIVISION III
First round, Wednesday
Canoga Park 63, Central City Value 56
Bravo 65, Animo Venice 52
Sotomayor 56, Torres 23
Harbor Teacher 63, Animo De La Hoya 59
Second round, Friday, 7 p.m.
#16 Canoga Park at #1 Arleta
#9 Huntington Park at #8 Locke
#12 Legacy at #5 Santee
#13 Bravo at #4 Mendez
#14 Sotomayor at #3 San Fernando
#11 Vaughn at #6 Los Angeles
#10 Middle College at #7 Los Angeles Jordan
#15 Harbor Teacher at #2 Jefferson
Notes: Quarterfinals, Feb. 19, 7 p.m. at higher seeds; semifinals, Feb. 22, 7 p.m. at higher seeds. Championship, Feb. 27, 7:30 p.m. at Birmingham.
DIVISION IV
First round, Wednesday
Aspire Ollin 66, CALS Early College 52
Northridge 64, Collins 45
Foshay 64, Lakeview 54
Valor 60, Triumph 46
Second round, Friday, 7 p.m.
#16 Aspire Ollin at #1 Maywood
#9 Franklin at #8 Elizabeth
#12 Panorama at #5 West Adams
#13 Northridge at #4 Los Angeles Kennedy
#14 Foshay at #3 Marquez
#11 New West at #6 Rivera
#10 Animo Robinson at #7 Port of Los Angeles
#18 Valor at #2 Sun Valley Magnet
Notes: Quarterfinals, Feb. 19, 7 p.m. at higher seeds; semifinals, Feb. 22, 7 p.m. at higher seeds. Championship, Feb. 26 at Palisades or Granada Hills, time TBA.
DIVISION V
First round, Wednesday, 7 p.m.
#17 Bright Star at #16 Rise Kohyang, score not reported
Los Angeles Leadership 69, Los Angeles College Prep 40
#19 Fulton at #14 Annenberg, score not reported
Orthopaedic 59, Contreras 55
Second round, Friday, 7 p.m.
Rise Kohyang/Bright Star winner at #1 Larchmont
#9 USC Hybrid at #8 Animo Bunche
#12 University Prep at #5 Neuwirth
#13 Los Angeles Leadership at #4 Maywood CES
Annenberg/Fulton winner at #3 Belmont
#11 Alliance Marine at #6 Academia Avance
#10 East College Prep at #7 Dymally
#15 Orthopaedic at #2 Math/Science
Notes: Quarterfinals, Feb. 19, 7 p.m. at higher seeds; semifinals, Feb. 22, 7 p.m. at higher seeds. Championship, Feb. 26 at Palisades or Granada Hills, time TBA.