Basketball: City playoff results and updated schedule

CITY BOYS’ BASKETBALL

DIVISION II

First round, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Lincoln 72, Hollywood 55

Los Angeles Wilson 56, Wilmington Banning 51

Monroe 86, Roybal 67

#18 Bell at #15 Sherman Oaks CES, score not reported

Second round, Friday, 7 p.m.

#17 Lincoln at #1 Chatsworth

#9 Manual Arts at #8 Los Angeles CES

#12 Los Angeles Marshall at #5 Verdugo Hills

#13 Los Angeles Wilson at #4 South East

#14 Monroe at #3 Los Angeles Hamilton

#11 Los Angeles Roosevelt at #6 Granada Hills Kennedy

#10 Garfield at #7 San Pedro

Sherman Oaks CES/Bell winner at #2 Sun Valley Poly

Notes: Quarterfinals, Feb. 19, 7 p.m. at higher seeds; semifinals, Feb. 22 at Palisades (times TBA). Championship, Feb. 28, 8:30 p.m. at Birmingham.

DIVISION III

First round, Wednesday

Canoga Park 63, Central City Value 56

Bravo 65, Animo Venice 52

Sotomayor 56, Torres 23

Harbor Teacher 63, Animo De La Hoya 59

Second round, Friday, 7 p.m.

#16 Canoga Park at #1 Arleta

#9 Huntington Park at #8 Locke

#12 Legacy at #5 Santee

#13 Bravo at #4 Mendez

#14 Sotomayor at #3 San Fernando

#11 Vaughn at #6 Los Angeles

#10 Middle College at #7 Los Angeles Jordan

#15 Harbor Teacher at #2 Jefferson

Notes: Quarterfinals, Feb. 19, 7 p.m. at higher seeds; semifinals, Feb. 22, 7 p.m. at higher seeds. Championship, Feb. 27, 7:30 p.m. at Birmingham.

DIVISION IV

First round, Wednesday

Aspire Ollin 66, CALS Early College 52

Northridge 64, Collins 45

Foshay 64, Lakeview 54

Valor 60, Triumph 46

Second round, Friday, 7 p.m.

#16 Aspire Ollin at #1 Maywood

#9 Franklin at #8 Elizabeth

#12 Panorama at #5 West Adams

#13 Northridge at #4 Los Angeles Kennedy

#14 Foshay at #3 Marquez

#11 New West at #6 Rivera

#10 Animo Robinson at #7 Port of Los Angeles

#18 Valor at #2 Sun Valley Magnet

Notes: Quarterfinals, Feb. 19, 7 p.m. at higher seeds; semifinals, Feb. 22, 7 p.m. at higher seeds. Championship, Feb. 26 at Palisades or Granada Hills, time TBA.

DIVISION V

First round, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

#17 Bright Star at #16 Rise Kohyang, score not reported

Los Angeles Leadership 69, Los Angeles College Prep 40

#19 Fulton at #14 Annenberg, score not reported

Orthopaedic 59, Contreras 55

Second round, Friday, 7 p.m.

Rise Kohyang/Bright Star winner at #1 Larchmont

#9 USC Hybrid at #8 Animo Bunche

#12 University Prep at #5 Neuwirth

#13 Los Angeles Leadership at #4 Maywood CES

Annenberg/Fulton winner at #3 Belmont

#11 Alliance Marine at #6 Academia Avance

#10 East College Prep at #7 Dymally

#15 Orthopaedic at #2 Math/Science

Notes: Quarterfinals, Feb. 19, 7 p.m. at higher seeds; semifinals, Feb. 22, 7 p.m. at higher seeds. Championship, Feb. 26 at Palisades or Granada Hills, time TBA.