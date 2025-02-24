High school basketball: City Section playoff scores and updated pairings

More to Read

#20 WISH Academy at #1 Sotomayor

#7 Grant at at #6 Jordan

(All games at 7 p.m. unless noted)

#5 Palisades at #1 Hamilton, 7:30 p.m. at Venice

#3 Westchester at #2 Birmingham, 6 p.m. at Venice

#10 New Designs University Park at #2 Angelou, 4 p.m.

#12 New West at #4 Horace Mann UCLA, 7:30 p.m.

