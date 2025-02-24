High school basketball: City Section playoff scores and updated pairings
MONDAY’S RESULTS
BOYS
SEMIFINALS
OPEN DIVISION
#2 Westchester 68, #3 Cleveland 57
#1 Chatsworth 77, Palisades 47
TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE
(All games at 7 p.m. unless noted)
BOYS
QUARTERFINALS
DIVISION IV
#8 South Gate at #1 Sylmar, 5 p.m.
#13 Legacy at #5 San Fernando, 7:30 p.m.
#6 Canoga Park at #3 Triumph Charter, 7:30 p.m.
#7 Huntington Park at #2 Downtown Magnets
DIVISION V
#17 Orthopaedic at #9 East Valley, 7:30 p.m.
#12 New West at #4 Horace Mann UCLA, 7:30 p.m.
#11 Animo Watts at #3 Panorama, 5 p.m.
#10 New Designs University Park at #2 Angelou, 4 p.m.
GIRLS
SEMIFINALS
OPEN DIVISION
#3 Westchester at #2 Birmingham, 6 p.m. at Venice
#5 Palisades at #1 Hamilton, 7:30 p.m. at Venice
DIVISION I
#4 Kennedy at #1 Verdugo Hills
#6 Washington Prep at #2 Chatsworth, 7:30 p.m.
DIVISION II
#4 Grant at #1 Banning, 7:30 p.m.
#3 Van Nuys at #2 San Fernando, 7:30 p.m.
DIVISION III
#12 Santee at #8 Sylmar, 7:30 p.m.
#11 San Pedro at #2 Harbor Teacher, 7:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE
(All games at 7 p.m. unless noted)
BOYS
SEMIFINALS
DIVISION I
#5 Poly at #1 Granada Hills
#7 Grant at at #6 Jordan
DIVISION II
#13 Franklin at #9 Marquez
#11 Carson at #2 Bernstein
DIVISION III
#4 SOCES at #1 Math & Science College Prep
#14 Los Angeles at #7 Animo Venice
GIRLS
SEMIFINALS
DIVISION IV
#13 Diego Rivera at #1Hawkins
#3 SOCES at #2 Northridge Academy
DIVISION V
#20 WISH Academy at #1 Sotomayor
#22 Sun Valley Magnet/#14 Hollywood vs. #15 RFK Community
