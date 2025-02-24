Advertisement
High School Sports

High school basketball: City Section playoff scores and updated pairings

A basketball sits on the court during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game.
(Charlie Neibergall / Associated Press)
By Los Angeles Times staff

MONDAY’S RESULTS

BOYS

SEMIFINALS

OPEN DIVISION

#2 Westchester 68, #3 Cleveland 57

#1 Chatsworth 77, Palisades 47

TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE

(All games at 7 p.m. unless noted)

BOYS

QUARTERFINALS

DIVISION IV

#8 South Gate at #1 Sylmar, 5 p.m.

#13 Legacy at #5 San Fernando, 7:30 p.m.

#6 Canoga Park at #3 Triumph Charter, 7:30 p.m.

#7 Huntington Park at #2 Downtown Magnets

DIVISION V

#17 Orthopaedic at #9 East Valley, 7:30 p.m.

#12 New West at #4 Horace Mann UCLA, 7:30 p.m.

#11 Animo Watts at #3 Panorama, 5 p.m.

#10 New Designs University Park at #2 Angelou, 4 p.m.

GIRLS

SEMIFINALS

OPEN DIVISION

#3 Westchester at #2 Birmingham, 6 p.m. at Venice

#5 Palisades at #1 Hamilton, 7:30 p.m. at Venice

DIVISION I

#4 Kennedy at #1 Verdugo Hills

#6 Washington Prep at #2 Chatsworth, 7:30 p.m.

DIVISION II

#4 Grant at #1 Banning, 7:30 p.m.

#3 Van Nuys at #2 San Fernando, 7:30 p.m.

DIVISION III

#12 Santee at #8 Sylmar, 7:30 p.m.

#11 San Pedro at #2 Harbor Teacher, 7:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE

(All games at 7 p.m. unless noted)

BOYS

SEMIFINALS

DIVISION I

#5 Poly at #1 Granada Hills

#7 Grant at at #6 Jordan

DIVISION II

#13 Franklin at #9 Marquez

#11 Carson at #2 Bernstein

DIVISION III

#4 SOCES at #1 Math & Science College Prep

#14 Los Angeles at #7 Animo Venice

GIRLS

SEMIFINALS

DIVISION IV

#13 Diego Rivera at #1Hawkins

#3 SOCES at #2 Northridge Academy

DIVISION V

#20 WISH Academy at #1 Sotomayor

#22 Sun Valley Magnet/#14 Hollywood vs. #15 RFK Community

More to Read

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement