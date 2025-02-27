High school basketball: City Section playoff scores and updated pairings
THURSDAY’S RESULTS
BOYS
SEMIFINALS
DIVISION IV
#1 Sylmar 85, # Legacy 70
#2 Downtown Magnets 57, #3 Triumph Charter 51
DIVISION V
#13 New West 51, #17 Orthopaedic 37
#2 Angelou 49, #11 Animo Watts 32
FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE
FINALS
GIRLS
At Southwest College
DIVISION III
#8 Sylmar vs. #2 Harbor Teacher, 3:30 p.m.
DIVISION II
#2 San Fernando vs. #1 Banning, 5:30 p.m.
At Hawkins
DIVISION IV
#2 Northridge Academy at #1 Hawkins, 7 p.m.
At RFK Community
DIVISION V
#20 WISH Academy vs. RFK Community, 7 p.m.
BOYS
At Southwest College
OPEN DIVISION
#2 Westchester vs. #1 Chatsworth, 8 p.m.
SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE
FINALS
BOYS
At Pasadena City College
DIVISION III
#7 Animo Venice vs. #1 Math & Science College, 10 a.m.
DIVISION II
#9 Marquez vs. #2 Bernstein, 12 p.m.
DIVISION I
#7 Grant vs. #5 Poly, 4 p.m.
At Sylmar
DIVISION IV
#2 Downtown Magnets vs. #1 Sylmar, 7 p.m.
At Maya Angelou
DIVISION V
#12 New West vs. #2 Angelou, 7 p.m.
GIRLS
At Pasadena City College
DIVISION I
#3 Washington Prep vs. #1 Verdugo Hills, 2 p.m.
OPEN DIVISION
#3 Westchester vs. #1 Hamilton, 6 p.m.
