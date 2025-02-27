Advertisement
High School Sports

High school basketball: City Section playoff scores and updated pairings

A basketball sits on the court during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game.
(Charlie Neibergall / Associated Press)
By Los Angeles Times staff

THURSDAY’S RESULTS

BOYS

SEMIFINALS

DIVISION IV

#1 Sylmar 85, # Legacy 70

#2 Downtown Magnets 57, #3 Triumph Charter 51

DIVISION V

#13 New West 51, #17 Orthopaedic 37

#2 Angelou 49, #11 Animo Watts 32

FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE

FINALS

GIRLS

At Southwest College

DIVISION III

#8 Sylmar vs. #2 Harbor Teacher, 3:30 p.m.

DIVISION II

#2 San Fernando vs. #1 Banning, 5:30 p.m.

At Hawkins

DIVISION IV

#2 Northridge Academy at #1 Hawkins, 7 p.m.

At RFK Community

DIVISION V

#20 WISH Academy vs. RFK Community, 7 p.m.

BOYS

At Southwest College

OPEN DIVISION

#2 Westchester vs. #1 Chatsworth, 8 p.m.

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE

FINALS

BOYS

At Pasadena City College

DIVISION III

#7 Animo Venice vs. #1 Math & Science College, 10 a.m.

DIVISION II

#9 Marquez vs. #2 Bernstein, 12 p.m.

DIVISION I

#7 Grant vs. #5 Poly, 4 p.m.

At Sylmar

DIVISION IV

#2 Downtown Magnets vs. #1 Sylmar, 7 p.m.

At Maya Angelou

DIVISION V

#12 New West vs. #2 Angelou, 7 p.m.

GIRLS

At Pasadena City College

DIVISION I

#3 Washington Prep vs. #1 Verdugo Hills, 2 p.m.

OPEN DIVISION

#3 Westchester vs. #1 Hamilton, 6 p.m.
High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement