Baseball: scores from Monday

March 10, 2020
7:51 AM
Bell Gardens 3, Jordan 0

Canyon Springs 4, Moreno Valley 3

Cerritos Valley Christian 14, Village Christian 2

Hollywood 3, Sotomayor 2

Huntington Beach 16, Laguna Beach 4

King, 1, Norco 0

Legacy 12, Contreras 0

Mendez 20, Elizabeth 3

Nogales 2, Los Altos 1

Orange 15, Saddleback 2

Palm Desert 14, Palm Springs 0

Ramona 4, Norte Vista 1

Reseda 11, Fulton 1

Rowland 1, Southlands Christian 0

Shadow Hills 3, Rancho Mirage 2

South Gate 10, Marquez 0

St. Anthony 15, Bishop Montgomery 3

Webb 5, Gladstone 1

Western Christian 7, Arrowhead Christian 2

Yorba Linda 7. Capistrano Valley Christian 0

