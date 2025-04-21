Advertisement
High School Sports

Monday’s high school baseball and softball scores

Baseball and glove
(Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff

MONDAY’S RESULTS

BASEBALL

City Section

Bell 3, Roosevelt 0

Diego Rivera 17, West Adams 13

Dymally 19, Hawkins 6

Franklin 19, Lincoln 1

Jordan d. View Park, forfeit

Kennedy 6, San Fernando 5

Lakeview Charter 21, Community Charter 11

Legacy 10, South Gate 0

Marquez 12, Elizabeth 1

Maywood CES 10, Torres 3

Palisades 15, University 6

Rise Kohyang 13, Smidt Tech 7

South East 4, Huntington Park 3

Sylmar 11, Verdugo Hills 0

Valor Academy 4, Sun Valley Magnet 3

Southern Section

Aliso Niguel 5, Dana Hills 0

Arroyo 6, Bell Gardens 5

Bethel Christian 11, NSLA 0

Canyon Country Canyon 11, Buckley 6

Chaminade 10, Shadow Hills 5

Chino 7, Montclair 1

Corona 23, Corona Centennial 3

Culver City 8, Windward 1

Damien 7, Chino Hills 3

Desert Hot Springs 6, Cathedral City 4

Don Lugo 11, Jurupa Valley 5

Etiwanda 8, Rancho Cucamonga 2

Great Oak 11, Chaparral 0

Irvine 5, Sage Hill 1

Kaiser 5, Rialto 4

Laguna Beach 3, Laguna Hills 2

La Mirada 2, Bellflower 1

Los Altos 4, Woodbridge 1

Los Osos 2, Upland 1

Mark Keppel 10, Gabrielino 4

Monrovia 1, San Marino 0

Moreno Valley 9, Tahquitz 2

Murrieta Mesa 3, Temecula Valley 1

Newbury Park 10, Xavier Prep 0

Norco 4, Eastvale Roosevelt 1

Ontario 3, Chaffey 1

Palm Desert 5, Brawley 4

Placentia Valencia 14, Santa Ana 1

Paraclete 7, Northwood 1

Riverside King 4, Corona Santiago 0

San Clemente 3, Mission Viejo 0

San Jacinto Leadership 11, Anza Hamilton 6

St. Francis 1, Cathedral 0

Summit 10, Grand Terrace 0

Temecula Prep 17, Redlands Adventist 2

Temescal Canyon 76, Newport Beach Pacifica Christian 3

Temple City 1, South Pasadena 0

Tesoro 7, Trabuco Hills 2

Twentynine Palms 17, Yucca Valley 1

Vista Murrieta 10, Murrieta Valley 0

Intersectional

Alhambra 7, Garfield 5

Heritage Christian 13, Van Nuys 7

SOFTBALL

City Section

Chatsworth 9, Cleveland 1

Community Charter 19, Lakeview Charter 9

Dymally 30, Hawkins 18

Eagle Rock 14, Lincoln 0

Marquez 7, Roosevelt 2

Northridge Academy 30, Grant 0

Orthopaedic 35, Downtown Magnets 1

Palos Verdes 16, Banning 6

Port of Los Angeles 11, Marshall 1

USC-MAE 13, Central City Value 12

Southern Section

Ayala 11, Claremont 0

Bethel Christian 24, NSLA 1

Century 24, Bolsa Grande 14

Chaffey 8, Ontario 4

Chino 14, Montclair 6

Etiwanda 6, Aliso Niguel 1

Fontana 9, Arroyo Valley 4

Godinez 12, Estancia 6

Grand Terrace 7, Summit 3

Hart 6, Canyon Country Canyon 2

Loma Linda Academy 22, Saddleback 7

Northwood 14, Irvine University 12

Oxnard 13, Dos Pueblos 4

Palos Verdes 16, Banning 6

Placentia Valencia 17, Anaheim 13

Rosary Academy 18, Portola 0

San Marcos 13, Santa Barbara 2

Sierra Canyon 26, Golden Valley 0

Tahquitz 12, Heritage 2

Temecula Prep 50, Redlands East Valley 35

Tesoro 6, Dana Hills 0

Westminster La Quinta 9, Westminster 8

Woodbridge 4, Irvine 0

Yucca Valley 9, Twentynine Palms 6

Intersectional

Bell Gardens 13, South East 0

Bishop Conaty-Loretto d. CNDLC, forfeit

Legacy 14, Norwalk 5

More to Read

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement