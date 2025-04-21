Monday’s high school baseball and softball scores
MONDAY’S RESULTS
BASEBALL
City Section
Bell 3, Roosevelt 0
Diego Rivera 17, West Adams 13
Dymally 19, Hawkins 6
Franklin 19, Lincoln 1
Jordan d. View Park, forfeit
Kennedy 6, San Fernando 5
Lakeview Charter 21, Community Charter 11
Legacy 10, South Gate 0
Marquez 12, Elizabeth 1
Maywood CES 10, Torres 3
Palisades 15, University 6
Rise Kohyang 13, Smidt Tech 7
South East 4, Huntington Park 3
Sylmar 11, Verdugo Hills 0
Valor Academy 4, Sun Valley Magnet 3
Southern Section
Aliso Niguel 5, Dana Hills 0
Arroyo 6, Bell Gardens 5
Bethel Christian 11, NSLA 0
Canyon Country Canyon 11, Buckley 6
Chaminade 10, Shadow Hills 5
Chino 7, Montclair 1
Corona 23, Corona Centennial 3
Culver City 8, Windward 1
Damien 7, Chino Hills 3
Desert Hot Springs 6, Cathedral City 4
Don Lugo 11, Jurupa Valley 5
Etiwanda 8, Rancho Cucamonga 2
Great Oak 11, Chaparral 0
Irvine 5, Sage Hill 1
Kaiser 5, Rialto 4
Laguna Beach 3, Laguna Hills 2
La Mirada 2, Bellflower 1
Los Altos 4, Woodbridge 1
Los Osos 2, Upland 1
Mark Keppel 10, Gabrielino 4
Monrovia 1, San Marino 0
Moreno Valley 9, Tahquitz 2
Murrieta Mesa 3, Temecula Valley 1
Newbury Park 10, Xavier Prep 0
Norco 4, Eastvale Roosevelt 1
Ontario 3, Chaffey 1
Palm Desert 5, Brawley 4
Placentia Valencia 14, Santa Ana 1
Paraclete 7, Northwood 1
Riverside King 4, Corona Santiago 0
San Clemente 3, Mission Viejo 0
San Jacinto Leadership 11, Anza Hamilton 6
St. Francis 1, Cathedral 0
Summit 10, Grand Terrace 0
Temecula Prep 17, Redlands Adventist 2
Temescal Canyon 76, Newport Beach Pacifica Christian 3
Temple City 1, South Pasadena 0
Tesoro 7, Trabuco Hills 2
Twentynine Palms 17, Yucca Valley 1
Vista Murrieta 10, Murrieta Valley 0
Intersectional
Alhambra 7, Garfield 5
Heritage Christian 13, Van Nuys 7
SOFTBALL
City Section
Chatsworth 9, Cleveland 1
Community Charter 19, Lakeview Charter 9
Dymally 30, Hawkins 18
Eagle Rock 14, Lincoln 0
Marquez 7, Roosevelt 2
Northridge Academy 30, Grant 0
Orthopaedic 35, Downtown Magnets 1
Palos Verdes 16, Banning 6
Port of Los Angeles 11, Marshall 1
USC-MAE 13, Central City Value 12
Southern Section
Ayala 11, Claremont 0
Bethel Christian 24, NSLA 1
Century 24, Bolsa Grande 14
Chaffey 8, Ontario 4
Chino 14, Montclair 6
Etiwanda 6, Aliso Niguel 1
Fontana 9, Arroyo Valley 4
Godinez 12, Estancia 6
Grand Terrace 7, Summit 3
Hart 6, Canyon Country Canyon 2
Loma Linda Academy 22, Saddleback 7
Northwood 14, Irvine University 12
Oxnard 13, Dos Pueblos 4
Palos Verdes 16, Banning 6
Placentia Valencia 17, Anaheim 13
Rosary Academy 18, Portola 0
San Marcos 13, Santa Barbara 2
Sierra Canyon 26, Golden Valley 0
Tahquitz 12, Heritage 2
Temecula Prep 50, Redlands East Valley 35
Tesoro 6, Dana Hills 0
Westminster La Quinta 9, Westminster 8
Woodbridge 4, Irvine 0
Yucca Valley 9, Twentynine Palms 6
Intersectional
Bell Gardens 13, South East 0
Bishop Conaty-Loretto d. CNDLC, forfeit
Legacy 14, Norwalk 5
