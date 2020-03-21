Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

Cal State Northridge Hall of Fame coach Gary Torgeson dies

Hall of Fame Cal State Northridge softball coach Gary Torgeson (center) died on Saturday. He was 78.
Hall of Fame Cal State Northridge softball coach Gary Torgeson, center, died Saturday. He was 78.
(CSUN)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
March 21, 2020
5:24 PM
Share

Gary Torgeson, a Hall of Fame softball coach and former football coach at Cal State Northridge who guided the Matadors to four NCAA Division II softball titles in the 1980s, died Saturday morning in Ventura. He was 78.

Born Dec. 2, 1942, in Van Nuys, Torgeson came to Northridge to play football and later became head coach at 31 for four seasons. He was part of a Cal State Northridge sports program that included baseball coach Bob Hiegert and basketball coach Pete Cassidy, coaching stars that influenced the campus for years.

In 1982, he took over as softball coach and became a pioneer in promoting women’s sports at Northridge. His teams won four Division II titles and won conference titles in all 13 seasons he coached.

In 1994, when the Northridge earthquake severely damaged the campus, the softball team enjoyed perhaps its most memorable year as a Division I program. The Matadors went 52-10 and advanced to the championship game of the World Series, losing to Arizona.

Advertisement

Torgeson was inducted into the National Fastpitch Coaches Assn. Hall of Fame in 2008.

Dana Vasquez, the softball coach at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, played for Torgeson from 1981-85. “He was the most influential coach in my life,” she said. “Taught me so many of life’s lessons. Our team motto: ‘Together we’re better.’”

He has spent recent years in retirement in Ventura watching his seven grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, Debbie, two children and his sister. Funeral arrangements are pending.

High School Sports
Newsletter
Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Eric Sondheimer
Follow Us
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement