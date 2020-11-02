LAUSD coaches given OK to begin conditioning workouts on Nov. 9

LAUSD Supt. Austin Beutner announced on Monday that he will allow coaches to begin directing voluntary on-campus sports conditioning outside starting on Nov. 9. Coaches and students will need a negative COVID-19 test, and strict safety measures will be in effect, including limiting groups of athletes to small pods.

“We’re being careful and deliberate,” Beutner said.

Coaches have been unable to work in person with athletes since LAUSD shut down campuses in March. They will receive training this week on how to conduct conditioning practices.

While allowing coaches to work with athletes starting next Monday will be welcomed by parents, there is still no indication when competitive games could start. Beutner said a Dec. 14 official start of practices in the City Section is unlikely to take place because of state restrictions for Los Angeles County, which is in the purple Tier 1, indicating widespread COVID-19 community transmission.

Coaches will be allowed to begin voluntary workouts in LAUSD on Nov. 9. (LAUSD)

“I’m not the final arbitrator,” Beutner said in a phone conversation. “Los Angeles County is far away from meeting state standards for opening schools. While we are unable to open schools — and they’re not likely to open this semester — if they can’t be in the classroom, it’s hard to believe how they can be competing in competitive sports. It’s a health and safety thing. If you can’t have 12 kids in a classroom safely, how can you have 12 guys on the court?”

Beutner said he’s as frustrated as parents in wanting students to return to campuses. “We want students back in the classroom and on the field,” said Beutner, who added he doesn’t have a “COVID crystal ball.”

“This has to be job one,” he said. “We have to get the level of COVID down. My hope is we get it. We want students back.”

Beutner agrees that other county schools with fewer COVID-19 transmissions and in a different color tier than Los Angeles County could be playing sports in January. “Hats off to them,” he said. “We’re not there yet. It’s community spread of COVID.”