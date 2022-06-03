Buses, JV programs, helmets among challenges facing City Section football coaches

The City Section held its annual football coaches meeting via Zoom on Thursday, and let’s just say it’s no easy task to be a head coach with all the requirements and responsibilities just to get players on the field.

Head coaches can make a stipend of as much as $5,622 this season thanks to the raise passed earlier this year.

Among the points of emphasis and challenges ahead:

It is important for schools to restart their junior varsity programs. Many went dormant during COVID-19 restrictions. The requirement is a minimum of 18 players on JV and 18 on varsity. “Get JV’s back. That’s going to make our programs stronger,” said Shane Cox, who coordinates football for the City Section.

Just some of the requirements to coach football. pic.twitter.com/uce2lgi0xf — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) June 3, 2022

Buses for Los Angeles Unified School District schools will not be available from 2 p.m to 5:30 p.m. The recommendation is to play games either at 4 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. or any time Saturday. Also, JV teams must leave immediately after their games because of the bus shortage.

New pay scale for LAUSD football coaches. pic.twitter.com/zuqFoAP8PH — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) June 3, 2022

Schools can begin official workouts July 25 starting with conditioning. Pads are permitted Aug. 1. Ten days of practices are required before a player is cleared to play. Sept. 23 is the day sit-out period football players become eligible. All schools will be required to exchange rosters before games.

There could be a helmet shortage to start the season. It will take a minimum of three months to receive new helmets because of a parts shortages. The City Section is urging coaches to immediately get helmets reconditioned so they will be available in time for the fall season.