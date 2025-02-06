Coach Eder Puga Garcia, 27, talks to his Contreras soccer players last season. The team won one regular-season game two seasons ago, then won a City title last season. He resigned.

As a proud graduate of Sun Valley Poly High School in 1976 and someone who has followed the highs and lows of the Los Angeles Unified School District ever since in reporting about its sports programs, I can honestly say the statement sent to me Thursday morning tops everything.

In response to Contreras football coach Manuel Guevara’s resignation in protest of the ban on any football offseason workouts (including weight and speed training), an LAUSD spokesperson reiterated the school’s policy blocking teams from training during their offseasons in an effort to encourage students to participate in multiple sports.

“The decision to limit offseason workouts for football players at the Miguel Contreras Learning Complex is unique. It aims to give students the opportunity to participate in multiple sports throughout the year without the pressure of dedicating all their time to one single team. This limitation applies to all sports and all schools on this campus and was unanimously decided by principals after receiving feedback from students and coaches.”

This is an incredible statement from LAUSD regarding Contreras not allowing any offseason workouts for any sports. It's absurd. They are really doing this. pic.twitter.com/tJ8pGfJsxf — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) February 6, 2025

It’s terrific they want to support multi-sport athletes, but dictating it and not allowing coaches to help train players who specifically want to get better in one sport is absurd. How can you have a football team that can’t meet until the summer to prepare for a season without weight training to help get stronger, which would help prevent injuries? How can Contreras teams safely compete against other schools that have strengthened their rosters through offseason workouts? And what coach would ever agree to such limitations?

Advertisement

Guevara said students are welcome to play other sports, so this attempt to deny opportunities to students who want to play and train only in football sounds like the brain child of someone with ulterior motives to help a favored sport improve athlete participation.

It’s extraordinary that LAUSD hasn’t intervened to stop this nonsense. Any sane parent would immediately leave Contreras for another school. Unfortunately, Contreras is in one of the poorest areas of Los Angeles and students transferring schools is likely too expensive for families in the area to consider. As one parent wrote in a letter written in September, “Our students already live in a neighborhood surrounded by gangs and drugs. Just a mile west of this school lies a park infested by homelessness, gangs, violence, in simple words, a sad reality of what we as parents are trying to keep these students away from.

“Football has been the heart of a schools tradition of unity and perseverance. High school students aspire to be part of this team

Advertisement

”... Taking away from school’s sports does not only affect the students and coaches, it affects the grades, it affects the friends, the families, the communities and the school’s overall performance. When you take away from a kid what makes them a kid, you take away their want to strive for better, their creativity, their inner child that allows them to lets loose and know that life is not just work.”

This year, Contreras’ fantastic soccer coach Eder Puga Garcia resigned after guiding the team to a City title last season. He said similar offseason limitations led him to step down.

LAUSD has been losing students for years, and if this is an example of the leadership in place, the future is bleak. Parents need to speak up.