High School Sports

Sierra Canyon basketball season to be featured in six-part docu-series

Sierra Canyon's Ziaire Williams celebrates with teammate Amari Bailey and Tookey Wigington.
Sierra Canyon’s Ziaire Williams, center, celebrates with teammate Amari Bailey, right, and Tookey Wigington after making the game-winning basket in the CIF Open Division regional basketball final game against Etiwanda played at Cal State Northridge on March 10, 2020.
(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
The Chatsworth Sierra Canyon basketball program had a Hollywood-like story to tell last season.

A film crew followed the team, and now a behind-the-scenes look at a championship season that featured the sons of LeBron James and Dwyane Wade is coming to Amazon’s IMDb TV as a six-part docu-series set to premier Feb. 26.

Entitled “Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers,” the series was put together by UNINTERRUPTED, executive produced by LeBron James and Maverick Carter.

The Trailblazers had one of the most talented teams in the nation last year, led by current Stanford freshman standout Ziaire Williams and current Kentucky freshman standout BJ Boston.

The docu-series looks at how the team balanced the pressures of competing on a big stage while also trying to be high school students.

“You got the Lakers, you got the Clippers and you got Sierra Canyon High School” was the talk by some in Los Angeles during 2019-20.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

