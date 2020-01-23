4 Southern California boys chosen for McDonald’s All American Games

Four high school basketball players from Southern California have been selected to participate in the April 1 McDonald’s All American Games in Houston.
The boys players selected are BJ Boston and Ziairie Williams of Chatsworth Sierra Canyon, Joshua Christopher of Lakewood Mayfair and Evan Mobley of Temecula Rancho Christian.
Boston and Williams transferred to Sierra Canyon from Norcross, Ga., and Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, respectively, for their senior years. Christopher and Mobley have been four-year players for their respective schools.
These @McDonalds All Americans are no doubt the future of the game
UCLA-bound Daishen Nix of Nevada Trinity International is also on the team.
Te-Hina Paopao of La Jolla Country Day made the girls team.
1st time California has 6 players in one McDonald's All-American Game: BJ Boston & Ziaire Williams of Sierra Canyon. Nimbi Burnett & Jalen Green of @prolificprep.— Ronnie Flores (@RonMFlores) January 23, 2020
Josh Christopher (Mayfair) & Evan Mobley (Rancho Christian).
CA had 5 players 2X.
Congrats and all deserving! pic.twitter.com/QofOYK6hY1