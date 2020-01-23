Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

4 Southern California boys chosen for McDonald’s All American Games

BJ Boston
BJ Boston of Sierra Canyon has been chosen as a McDonald’s All American athlete.
(Nick Koza / For The Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Jan. 23, 2020
12:54 PM
Share

Four high school basketball players from Southern California have been selected to participate in the April 1 McDonald’s All American Games in Houston.

The boys players selected are BJ Boston and Ziairie Williams of Chatsworth Sierra Canyon, Joshua Christopher of Lakewood Mayfair and Evan Mobley of Temecula Rancho Christian.

Boston and Williams transferred to Sierra Canyon from Norcross, Ga., and Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, respectively, for their senior years. Christopher and Mobley have been four-year players for their respective schools.

UCLA-bound Daishen Nix of Nevada Trinity International is also on the team.

Advertisement

Te-Hina Paopao of La Jolla Country Day made the girls team.

High School Sports
Newsletter
Get our daily Sports Report newsletter

The best, most interesting and strangest stories of the day from the L.A. sports scene and beyond.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Eric Sondheimer
Follow Us
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement