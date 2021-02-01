Chaminade coaches, athletes to begin COVID-19 testing

Chaminade will begin requiring weekly COVID-19 PCR tests of its coaches and athletes as part of a strategy to reopen its campus safely, athletic director Todd Borowski said Monday.

Coaches will be tested Wednesday. Athletes will be on their own this week to come back with a negative COVID-19 test to participate in conditioning starting next Monday. The school is attempting to create a way to have campus testing for students in the future, Borowski said.

“We’re willing to do what it takes,” football coach Ed Croson said.

Added Borowski: “We’re doing everything we can to get our kids on campus.”

The high school sports season can begin depending on the state’s color tier system. Los Angeles County is in the purple tier, allowing only cross-country.

But all teams are allowed to engage in conditioning with social distancing protocols.