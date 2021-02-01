Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

Chaminade coaches, athletes to begin COVID-19 testing

Chaminade football coach Ed Croson will undergo weekly testing as part of the school hoping to return students and teachers to campus.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Chaminade will begin requiring weekly COVID-19 PCR tests of its coaches and athletes as part of a strategy to reopen its campus safely, athletic director Todd Borowski said Monday.

Coaches will be tested Wednesday. Athletes will be on their own this week to come back with a negative COVID-19 test to participate in conditioning starting next Monday. The school is attempting to create a way to have campus testing for students in the future, Borowski said.

“We’re willing to do what it takes,” football coach Ed Croson said.

Added Borowski: “We’re doing everything we can to get our kids on campus.”

The high school sports season can begin depending on the state’s color tier system. Los Angeles County is in the purple tier, allowing only cross-country.

But all teams are allowed to engage in conditioning with social distancing protocols.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

