LAUSD sports competitions are put on pause this week amid COVID surge

The Los Angeles Unified School District sent an email to parents Sunday night informing them that sports competitions scheduled for Monday through Friday will be postponed and rescheduled while the district monitors COVID-19 cases amid the Omicron variant surge.

Athletes, drill teams and band members will be allowed to practice outdoors only and must be wearing a mask, according to the email.

Email sent to parents tonight from LAUSD. pic.twitter.com/VpzwKH5VFa — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) January 10, 2022

LAUSD will determine the next steps before the end of the week.

League competitions were supposed to begin this week, which helps determine playoff spots. If the pause is for only one week, there’s still time to play enough league games before the regular season is scheduled to end early next month. Leagues, though, might need to limit games to one round.

Commissioners in the CIF, which governs high school sports in California, are scheduled to meet this coming week to discuss options.