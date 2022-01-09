Advertisement
High School Sports

LAUSD sports competitions are put on pause this week amid COVID surge

Fairfax coach Reggie Morris Jr. huddles with his players during a timeout.
Fairfax coach Reggie Morris Jr. huddles with his players during a timeout earlier this season. Sports competitions are on pause this week at LAUSD schools because of the COVID-19 surge.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
The Los Angeles Unified School District sent an email to parents Sunday night informing them that sports competitions scheduled for Monday through Friday will be postponed and rescheduled while the district monitors COVID-19 cases amid the Omicron variant surge.

Athletes, drill teams and band members will be allowed to practice outdoors only and must be wearing a mask, according to the email.

LAUSD will determine the next steps before the end of the week.

League competitions were supposed to begin this week, which helps determine playoff spots. If the pause is for only one week, there’s still time to play enough league games before the regular season is scheduled to end early next month. Leagues, though, might need to limit games to one round.

Commissioners in the CIF, which governs high school sports in California, are scheduled to meet this coming week to discuss options.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

