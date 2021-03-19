Quarterback Jaylen Henderson will play for Chaminade; cheerleaders return

An already strange high school football season this spring got stranger Friday when quarterback Jaylen Henderson reversed a decision that he was opting out to prepare for Fresno State in the fall. Instead, he was scheduled to take over as the starting quarterback for Chaminade in a Mission League opener against Gardena Serra, coach Ed Croson said.

Also, the California Department of Public Health clarified that cheerleaders can come to athletic events as long as they are following protocols as part of competitive cheer guidelines.

Croson said the senior continued to practice to try to help the other young Chaminade quarterbacks before deciding he wanted to play his abbreviated senior season. He missed last week’s opener against La Habra while cheering on the sideline.