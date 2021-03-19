Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

Quarterback Jaylen Henderson will play for Chaminade; cheerleaders return

Chaminade quarterback Jaylen Henderson is set to join his team.
Chaminade quarterback Jaylen Henderson, who announced on March 3 he was opting out of the spring season to prepare for Fresno State, has changed his mind and is set to join his team in the starting lineup Friday night against Gardena Serra, coach Ed Croson said.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
Share

An already strange high school football season this spring got stranger Friday when quarterback Jaylen Henderson reversed a decision that he was opting out to prepare for Fresno State in the fall. Instead, he was scheduled to take over as the starting quarterback for Chaminade in a Mission League opener against Gardena Serra, coach Ed Croson said.

Also, the California Department of Public Health clarified that cheerleaders can come to athletic events as long as they are following protocols as part of competitive cheer guidelines.

Croson said the senior continued to practice to try to help the other young Chaminade quarterbacks before deciding he wanted to play his abbreviated senior season. He missed last week’s opener against La Habra while cheering on the sideline.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement