High School Sports

Three former Harvard-Westlake teammates will be MLB starters on opening day

Side-by-side closeups of three pitchers.
Former Harvard-Westlake pitchers Lucas Giolito, left, Jack Flaherty and Max Fried.
(Getty Images)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
It’s pretty exceptional by any sports standards.

Lucas Giolito, Max Fried and Jack Flaherty, teammates on the 2012 Harvard-Westlake baseball team, will be opening day pitching starters in the major leagues.

Let’s check the Guinness World Records for that one.

Giolito (Chicago White Sox), Fried (Atlanta Braves) and Flaherty (St. Louis Cardinals) didn’t win a championship as expected in 2012. Their coach, Matt LaCour, always gets teased by those who don’t know that Giolito suffered an early-season arm injury. Flaherty was only a sophomore, and Giolito and Fried were seniors.

The Wolverines went 24-5-1. All would become first-round draft picks.

What’s intriguing about all three is their character and work ethic. These qualities were apparent when they were teenagers, and have stayed with them as adults.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

