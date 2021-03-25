Three former Harvard-Westlake teammates will be MLB starters on opening day

It’s pretty exceptional by any sports standards.

Lucas Giolito, Max Fried and Jack Flaherty, teammates on the 2012 Harvard-Westlake baseball team, will be opening day pitching starters in the major leagues.

Let’s check the Guinness World Records for that one.

Giolito (Chicago White Sox), Fried (Atlanta Braves) and Flaherty (St. Louis Cardinals) didn’t win a championship as expected in 2012. Their coach, Matt LaCour, always gets teased by those who don’t know that Giolito suffered an early-season arm injury. Flaherty was only a sophomore, and Giolito and Fried were seniors.

It’s a Trifecta! @hwbaseball



RT @Ken_Rosenthal: The Braves’ Max Fried joins the Cardinals’ Jack Flaherty and White Sox’s Lucas Giolito as Opening Day starters from the same high school - Harvard-Westlake in Los Angeles. All three also share the same agent, CAA’s Ryan Hamill. pic.twitter.com/Be4e6nHwuo — Rick Giolito (@RickGiolito) March 25, 2021

The Wolverines went 24-5-1. All would become first-round draft picks.

Lucas Giolito is back again to bring the heat on Opening Day 🔥

@LGio27 is the first RHP to start consecutive opening days for the #WhiteSox since 1998 pic.twitter.com/1EGfioW0W0 — CAA Baseball (@CAA_Baseball) March 24, 2021

What’s intriguing about all three is their character and work ethic. These qualities were apparent when they were teenagers, and have stayed with them as adults.