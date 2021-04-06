Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Loyola High junior Tahj Owens is proving tough running the ball

Running back Tahj Owens of Loyola carries the ball against St. Francis.
(Brody Hannon)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
Junior running back Tahj Owens has always been highly regarded at Loyola High, and he’s starting to become a top ball carrier.

He rushed for 125 yards and scored three touchdowns last week in a 41-14 win over St. Francis to help the Cubs improve to 2-0.

He certainly is going out of his way to attend Loyola near downtown Los Angeles, commuting from his home in Anaheim.

Owens is 5 feet 11 and 190 pounds. As a sophomore, he led the team in rushing with 761 yards and seven touchdowns.

