Loyola High junior Tahj Owens is proving tough running the ball
Junior running back Tahj Owens has always been highly regarded at Loyola High, and he’s starting to become a top ball carrier.
He rushed for 125 yards and scored three touchdowns last week in a 41-14 win over St. Francis to help the Cubs improve to 2-0.
He certainly is going out of his way to attend Loyola near downtown Los Angeles, commuting from his home in Anaheim.
Check out this highlight‼️- https://t.co/iAwdYiKOoQ @adamgorney @GregBiggins @BrandonHuffman @Rivalsfbcamps @latsondheimer— Tahj Owens (@TahjOwens) April 5, 2021
Owens is 5 feet 11 and 190 pounds. As a sophomore, he led the team in rushing with 761 yards and seven touchdowns.
