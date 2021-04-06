Loyola High junior Tahj Owens is proving tough running the ball

Junior running back Tahj Owens has always been highly regarded at Loyola High, and he’s starting to become a top ball carrier.

He rushed for 125 yards and scored three touchdowns last week in a 41-14 win over St. Francis to help the Cubs improve to 2-0.

He certainly is going out of his way to attend Loyola near downtown Los Angeles, commuting from his home in Anaheim.

Owens is 5 feet 11 and 190 pounds. As a sophomore, he led the team in rushing with 761 yards and seven touchdowns.