Prep talk: Loyola goalie becomes hero after injury from playing Ultimate Frisbee

Loyola goalie Chris Stillwell broke his wrist last season playing Ultimate Frisbee. He’s helped his team go 18-0-4 this season.

It’s the soccer season of redemption for Loyola High senior goalie Chris Stillwell.

A year ago, right before Loyola’s first preseason game, he broke his wrist in the most improbable way — playing Ultimate Frisbee.

“There was a pass to the end zone, I went up to catch it and got my legs taken from under me and I fell on the track,” he said.

The injury kept him out for most of the season. “He was very upset,” Stillwell said of the reaction by coach Chris Walter.

Finally healthy, Stillwell has started every game this season for 18-0-4 Loyola. On Saturday, wearing his blue and pink goalie shirt, he came up with the key save on a penalty kick and then sophomore Cash Morrow scored for a 6-5 win in penalty kicks over last year’s Southern Section Division 1 champion Mater Dei. It sends the Cubs into the Open Division semifinals on Wednesday at home against Mira Costa or Hart, who play Monday.

“I was very excited,” Stillwell said after Morrow’s winning penalty kick. “I ran after him to celebrate.”

It’s the best Loyola season since the Cubs went 30-0-6 in 2014 and won section and regional championships.

Fans watching on a livestream missed the drama when the camera went out in the middle of the penalty kicks. “I think the battery went out,” Walter said.

As for lessons learned from last season, Stillwell said, “I need to be more careful.” …

