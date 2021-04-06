Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

Roundup: Orange Lutheran gets strong pitching from Louis Rodriguez

A detail of baseballs during a Grapefruit League spring training game.
(Michael Reaves / Getty Images)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
Orange Lutheran’s baseball team knew runs would be few against Chatsworth Sierra Canyon ace Jaden Noot, so the Lancers turned to Louis Rodriguez, who threw a two-hitter in a 3-1 win over the Trailblazers.

Matthew Polk had two hits including a home run, two RBIs and a terrific defensive play in the seventh to help the Lancers improve to 6-1. Noot struck out seven and walked none.

Damien 13, Chaminade 10: Kaden Moeller hit two home runs and finished with six RBIs for Damien. Matty Clark also homered. For Chaminade, Oskar Stark hit a grand slam in the first inning.

Harvard-Westlake 7, Bishop Amat 1: Christian Becerra threw a complete game with five strikeouts. Kai Caranto went three for four.

Granada Hills 9, Roosevelt 2: Drew Gustafson hit a grand slam and had five RBIs.

St. John Bosco 6, Gahr 2: Jace Paderaz and Dylan Lina each had two RBIs for the Braves. Julian Orozco threw a complete game, striking out eight.

Calabasas 4, La Serna 2: Jordan Kingston threw four scoreless innings. Chase Call had a home run.

La Mirada 1, Lakewood 0: Jeremiah Sotelo hit a walk-off single.

Ayala 8, Corona 4: Luke Solis went four for four with a home run.

Villa Park 3, Katella 0: Ethan Hale struck out eight and walked none. Aaron Perez went three for three. Gavin Grahovac had two hits.

Simi Valley 7, Burroughs 5: Dominic Womack and Ethan Pena each contributed two RBIs.

Dana Hills 10, Aliso Niguel 6: Dana Hills took advantage of five errors.

Beckman 5, Laguna Hills 3: Nick McLain had three hits and Cade McGuire hit a home run.

Etiwanda 17, Walnut 4: Alfredo Capacete hit a grand slam and Armando Briseno finished with three hits and seven RBIs.

Santa Margarita 7, Yorba Linda 3: Drew Rutter and Colby Wallace each hit home runs.

JSerra 2, Redondo 1`: Gage Jump struck out nine in 5-1/3 innings while allowing two hits.

King 11, Temecula Valley 1: Jase Evangelista hit a home run and Evan Yates had two RBIs. Brandon Delgado allowed three hits in five innings.

Loyola 5, Salesian 0: David Case struck out 10 in six innings and allowed two hits.

Vista Murrieta 6, Redlands 2: LeTrey McCollum had two hits and two RBIs.

Softball

El Camino Real 4, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 2: Jillian Kelly threw a three-hitter with 12 strikeouts.

Norco 4, Great Oak 1: Alyssa Hovermale hit a three-run home run in the first inning.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

