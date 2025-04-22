Prep talk: Kai Minor is having MVP season for Orange Lutheran softball

Kai Minor of Orange Lutheran showing off her defensive skills.

Oklahoma’s softball program has been taking away top players from Southern California for years, from Tiare Jennings (St. Anthony) to current star Ella Parker (Sherman Oaks Notre Dame).

The next great Sooner from Southern California will be Kai Minor, who is having an MVP-like season for Orange Lutheran.

She has led the Lancers to a 20-3 record, batting .535 with 38 hits, 16 doubles and 28 RBIs.

We have seen many exit velos in the 70s in softball. @OLuSoftball Kai Minor is one of them. pic.twitter.com/JmApt5WCE1 — James Escarcega 📈🏈🏀⚾️🥎 🤼🤽🏽‍♂️🏊🏼‍♀️🏌🏻⚽️ (@James_Escarcega) April 20, 2025

She also makes an impact with her fielding in the outfield. She’s been a four-year starter for the Lancers. She’s committed to Oklahoma...

