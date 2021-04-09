Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

Dorsey quarterback Josh Coleman talks football on ‘Friday Night Live’

×
VIDEO | 14:25
Friday Night Live with Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom

Dorsey quarterback Josh Coleman chats with Eric and Randy Rosenbloom about the spring high school football season.

By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
Share

It’s time for Episode 33 of Friday Night Live, where Los Angeles Times prep sports columnist Eric Sondheimer joins broadcaster Randy Rosenbloom for a discussion about high school football in Southern California.

This week’s guest is quarterback Josh Coleman of Dorsey.

Coleman is scheduled to make his City Section debut next week against Marshall.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement