Dorsey quarterback Josh Coleman talks football on ‘Friday Night Live’
VIDEO | 14:25
Friday Night Live with Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom
Dorsey quarterback Josh Coleman chats with Eric and Randy Rosenbloom about the spring high school football season.
It’s time for Episode 33 of Friday Night Live, where Los Angeles Times prep sports columnist Eric Sondheimer joins broadcaster Randy Rosenbloom for a discussion about high school football in Southern California.
This week’s guest is quarterback Josh Coleman of Dorsey.
Coleman is scheduled to make his City Section debut next week against Marshall.
