Friday Night Live: Banning standout Steven Perez talks about season
In this week’s episode of “Friday Night live,” Banning football standout Steven Perez talks about beginning Marine League play next week.
Perez grew up in Wilmington and understands how big the game is in the community. Banning opens next week at Narbonne.
Banning football standout Steven Perez talks about his season and the terrific Marine League matchups ahead (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
