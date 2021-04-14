High school softball: Tuesday’s results
SOFTBALL
Tuesday’s results
Agoura 6, Grace Brethren 1
Anaheim Canyon 4, El Modena 3
Azusa 8, Rio Hondo Prep 2
Beckman 11, Irvine 6
Burbank Burroughs 24, Hoover 0
Calabasas 5, Royal 4
California 2, Santa Fe 0
Capistrano Valley Christian 19, Saddleback 3
Cobalt 23, Lucerne Valley 0
Corona Santiago 12, Cajon 2
Diamond Ranch 2, Garey 0
Downey 2, St. Anthony 1
Flintridge Sacred Heart 15, Ramona Convent 3
Foothill 5, Yorba Linda 3
Fountain Valley 9, Edison 8
Gahr 7, La Palma Kennedy 1
Hemet 17, Rancho Verde 1
Heritage 9, Temescal Canyon 1
Laguna Hills 18, Portola 0
Lakewood 10, Long Beach Wilson 0
Los Alamitos 18, South Torrance 12
Mission Viejo 15, JSerra 2
Paloma Valley 6, San Jacinto 3
Rancho Alamitos 19, Magnolia 5
Redlands 13, Oak Hills 4
Riverside North 11, Rubidoux 0
San Gorgonio 16, Nuview Bridge 8
San Juan Hills 5, Sunny Hills 0
San Marino 6, South Pasadena 2
Santa Margarita 6, Trabuco Hills 0
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 6, Oak Park 4
South Gate 12, Bell 1
Southlands Christian 5, Downey Calvary Chapel 4
Temple City 1, La Canada 0
Torrance 14, Mira Costa 0
Valley View 6, Redlands East Valley 0
Villa Park 6, El Dorado 0
West Torrance 10, Redondo 3
Whittier 15, Schurr 7
