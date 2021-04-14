Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

High school softball: Tuesday’s results

A softball compared to the size of a baseball.
(-)
By Times staff
Share

SOFTBALL

Tuesday’s results

Agoura 6, Grace Brethren 1

Anaheim Canyon 4, El Modena 3

Advertisement

Azusa 8, Rio Hondo Prep 2

Beckman 11, Irvine 6

Burbank Burroughs 24, Hoover 0

Calabasas 5, Royal 4

Advertisement

California 2, Santa Fe 0

Capistrano Valley Christian 19, Saddleback 3

Cobalt 23, Lucerne Valley 0

Corona Santiago 12, Cajon 2

Advertisement

Diamond Ranch 2, Garey 0

Downey 2, St. Anthony 1

Flintridge Sacred Heart 15, Ramona Convent 3

Foothill 5, Yorba Linda 3

Advertisement

Fountain Valley 9, Edison 8

Gahr 7, La Palma Kennedy 1

Hemet 17, Rancho Verde 1

Heritage 9, Temescal Canyon 1

Advertisement

Laguna Hills 18, Portola 0

Lakewood 10, Long Beach Wilson 0

Los Alamitos 18, South Torrance 12

Mission Viejo 15, JSerra 2

Advertisement

Paloma Valley 6, San Jacinto 3

Rancho Alamitos 19, Magnolia 5

Redlands 13, Oak Hills 4

Riverside North 11, Rubidoux 0

Advertisement

San Gorgonio 16, Nuview Bridge 8

San Juan Hills 5, Sunny Hills 0

San Marino 6, South Pasadena 2

Santa Margarita 6, Trabuco Hills 0

Advertisement

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 6, Oak Park 4

South Gate 12, Bell 1

Southlands Christian 5, Downey Calvary Chapel 4

Temple City 1, La Canada 0

Advertisement

Torrance 14, Mira Costa 0

Valley View 6, Redlands East Valley 0

Villa Park 6, El Dorado 0

West Torrance 10, Redondo 3

Advertisement

Whittier 15, Schurr 7

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement