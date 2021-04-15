Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

High school softball: Wednesday’s results

By Times staff
SOFTBALL

Wednesday’s results

Arroyo 7, Rosemead 6

Beaumont 9, Paloma Valley 0

Bonita 17, Colony 2

Camarillo 3, El Camino Real 2

Carpinteria 11, Bishop Diego 6

Chino 19, Ontario 2

Claremont 8, Alta Loma 4

Da Vinci 14, Beverly Hills 6

Don Lugo 8, Chaffey 0

El Monte 21, Pasadena Marshall 0

El Segundo 22, Palos Verdes 11

Gahr 2, La Habra 0

Granite Hills 10, Adelanto 7

Katella 7, Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 3

Lompoc 4, Lompoc Cabrillo 0

Los Alamitos 17, Chino Hills 6

Marina 2, Garden Grove Pacifica 1

Montebello 16, Whitney 1

Murrieta Mesa 10, Chaparral 0

Ontario Christian 16, Linfield Christian 0

Palm Desert 10, Redlands East Valley 3

Patriot 10, La Sierra 6

Providence 8, Cantwell-Sacred Heart 1

Ramona 5, Arlington 0

Riverside Poly 5, Yucaipa 2

San Gorgonio 18, Indian Springs 3

San Marcos 23, Santa Barbara 3

San Marino 12, Immaculate Heart 2

Saugus 15, Canyon Country Canyon 0

Segerstrom 6, Anaheim 1

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 9, Calabasas 8

South Hills 10, Covina 4

St. Bonaventure 10, Nordhoff 2

St. Paul 10, Fullerton 4

Sunny Hills 4, El Toro 3

Tesoro 6, Mission Viejo 3

Troy 13, Western 1

United Christian 17, Cornerstone Christian 4

Valencia 10, Hart 1

Vista Murrieta 2, Temecula Valley 1

Western Christian 14, Arrowhead Christian 3

Westminster La Quinta 11, Orange 1

Whittier Christian 2, Sonora 1 (8)

