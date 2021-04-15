High school softball: Wednesday’s results
SOFTBALL
Wednesday’s results
Arroyo 7, Rosemead 6
Beaumont 9, Paloma Valley 0
Bonita 17, Colony 2
Camarillo 3, El Camino Real 2
Carpinteria 11, Bishop Diego 6
Chino 19, Ontario 2
Claremont 8, Alta Loma 4
Da Vinci 14, Beverly Hills 6
Don Lugo 8, Chaffey 0
El Monte 21, Pasadena Marshall 0
El Segundo 22, Palos Verdes 11
Gahr 2, La Habra 0
Granite Hills 10, Adelanto 7
Katella 7, Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 3
Lompoc 4, Lompoc Cabrillo 0
Los Alamitos 17, Chino Hills 6
Marina 2, Garden Grove Pacifica 1
Montebello 16, Whitney 1
Murrieta Mesa 10, Chaparral 0
Ontario Christian 16, Linfield Christian 0
Palm Desert 10, Redlands East Valley 3
Patriot 10, La Sierra 6
Providence 8, Cantwell-Sacred Heart 1
Ramona 5, Arlington 0
Riverside Poly 5, Yucaipa 2
San Gorgonio 18, Indian Springs 3
San Marcos 23, Santa Barbara 3
San Marino 12, Immaculate Heart 2
Saugus 15, Canyon Country Canyon 0
Segerstrom 6, Anaheim 1
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 9, Calabasas 8
South Hills 10, Covina 4
St. Bonaventure 10, Nordhoff 2
St. Paul 10, Fullerton 4
Sunny Hills 4, El Toro 3
Tesoro 6, Mission Viejo 3
Troy 13, Western 1
United Christian 17, Cornerstone Christian 4
Valencia 10, Hart 1
Vista Murrieta 2, Temecula Valley 1
Western Christian 14, Arrowhead Christian 3
Westminster La Quinta 11, Orange 1
Whittier Christian 2, Sonora 1 (8)
