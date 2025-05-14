Wednesday’s high school softball results
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Wednesday’s Results
CITY SECTION
Arleta 11, Poly 1
Bravo 10, Franklin 9
Eagle Rock 10, Lincoln 0
El Camino Real 5, Birmingham 4
Granada Hills 12, Chatsworth 0
Hamilton 17, Fairfax 0
Jefferson 27, Manual Arts 3
Kennedy 3, Chavez 2
Marshall 15, Wilson 11
Mendez 24, Belmont 4
Orthopaedic 32, Annenberg 13
Palisades 17, Westchester 3
Reseda 22, Canoga Park 2
Santee 20, Angelou 3
SOCES 15, Grant 2
Taft 5. Cleveland 0
Triumph Charter 20, Discovery 4
University Prep Value 15, ESAT 4
Van Nuys 13, Monroe 10
Venice 14, University 0
Verdugo Hills 17, San Fernando 7
