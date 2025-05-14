Advertisement
Wednesday’s high school softball results

By Los Angeles Times staff

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Wednesday’s Results

CITY SECTION

Arleta 11, Poly 1

Bravo 10, Franklin 9

Eagle Rock 10, Lincoln 0

El Camino Real 5, Birmingham 4

Granada Hills 12, Chatsworth 0

Hamilton 17, Fairfax 0

Jefferson 27, Manual Arts 3

Kennedy 3, Chavez 2

Marshall 15, Wilson 11

Mendez 24, Belmont 4

Orthopaedic 32, Annenberg 13

Palisades 17, Westchester 3

Reseda 22, Canoga Park 2

Santee 20, Angelou 3

SOCES 15, Grant 2

Taft 5. Cleveland 0

Triumph Charter 20, Discovery 4

University Prep Value 15, ESAT 4

Van Nuys 13, Monroe 10

Venice 14, University 0

Verdugo Hills 17, San Fernando 7

