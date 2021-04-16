How The Times’ top 25 high school football teams fared
A look at how The Times’ top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared Friday night:
Rk. SCHOOL (W-L) Result (end of spring season in Southern Section)
1. MATER DEI (4-0) vs. St. John Bosco (at Santa Ana Stadium), Saturday
2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (5-0) at Mater Dei (at Santa Ana Stadium), Saturday
3. SIERRA CANYON (5-1) def. Paraclete, 51-2
4. SERVITE (4-2) def. Santa Margarita, 42-13 (Thursday)
5. LONG BEACH POLY (4-0) def. Millikan, 48-0
6. GARDENA SERRA (4-2) lost to Bishop Alemany, 25-24
7. SAN CLEMENTE (5-0) def. Mission Viejo, 10-7
8. LOS ALAMITOS (6-0) def. Newport Harbor, 41-3
9. NORCO (5-0) def. Eastvale Roosevelt, 62-20 (Thursday)
10. CORONA CENTENNIAL (4-1) def. Corona, 62-0 (Thursday)
11. LOYOLA (3-0) vs. Crespi, Saturday
12. MISSION VIEJO (4-1) lost to San Clemente, 10-7
13. VALENCIA (4-1) lost to Saugus, 21-7
14. VISTA MURRIETA (5-0) def. Murrieta Mesa, 31-14
15. SANTA MARGARITA (2-3) lost to Servite, 42-13 (Thursday)
16. CHAMINADE (4-2) def. Cathedral, 42-20
17. OAKS CHRISTIAN (4-1) idle
18. ORANGE (5-1) lost to Santa Ana, 36-34
19. EDISON (5-1) def. Huntington Beach, 56-8
20. BISHOP ALEMANY (4-1) def. Gardena Serra, 25-24
Junior kSean Harry made a 25-yard field goal as time expired to give San Clemente a 10-7 victory over Mission Viejo to win the South Coast League title.
21. DAMIEN (5-1) def. Upland, 41-31
22. LA HABRA (6-0) def. Sunny Hills, 28-21
23. OXNARD PACIFICA (5-0) def. Oxnard, 17-14
24. WARREN (5-0) def. Downey, 41-38
25. CULVER CITY (4-1) lost to Apple Valley, 49-42
