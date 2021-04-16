Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

How The Times’ top 25 high school football teams fared

San Clemente quarterback Lachlan van Rosmalen makes a pass against Mission Viejo.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
By Times staff
A look at how The Times’ top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared Friday night:

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L) Result (end of spring season in Southern Section)

1. MATER DEI (4-0) vs. St. John Bosco (at Santa Ana Stadium), Saturday

2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (5-0) at Mater Dei (at Santa Ana Stadium), Saturday

3. SIERRA CANYON (5-1) def. Paraclete, 51-2

4. SERVITE (4-2) def. Santa Margarita, 42-13 (Thursday)

5. LONG BEACH POLY (4-0) def. Millikan, 48-0

6. GARDENA SERRA (4-2) lost to Bishop Alemany, 25-24

7. SAN CLEMENTE (5-0) def. Mission Viejo, 10-7

8. LOS ALAMITOS (6-0) def. Newport Harbor, 41-3

9. NORCO (5-0) def. Eastvale Roosevelt, 62-20 (Thursday)

10. CORONA CENTENNIAL (4-1) def. Corona, 62-0 (Thursday)

11. LOYOLA (3-0) vs. Crespi, Saturday

12. MISSION VIEJO (4-1) lost to San Clemente, 10-7

13. VALENCIA (4-1) lost to Saugus, 21-7

14. VISTA MURRIETA (5-0) def. Murrieta Mesa, 31-14

15. SANTA MARGARITA (2-3) lost to Servite, 42-13 (Thursday)

16. CHAMINADE (4-2) def. Cathedral, 42-20

17. OAKS CHRISTIAN (4-1) idle

18. ORANGE (5-1) lost to Santa Ana, 36-34

19. EDISON (5-1) def. Huntington Beach, 56-8

20. BISHOP ALEMANY (4-1) def. Gardena Serra, 25-24

San Clemente, CA - April 16: San Clemente running back James Bohls leaps over a tackling Mission Viejo linebacker Brenndan Warady in the second quarter at San Clemente High School on Friday, April 16, 2021 in San Clemente, CA. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Junior kSean Harry made a 25-yard field goal as time expired to give San Clemente a 10-7 victory over Mission Viejo to win the South Coast League title.

21. DAMIEN (5-1) def. Upland, 41-31

22. LA HABRA (6-0) def. Sunny Hills, 28-21

23. OXNARD PACIFICA (5-0) def. Oxnard, 17-14

24. WARREN (5-0) def. Downey, 41-38

25. CULVER CITY (4-1) lost to Apple Valley, 49-42

