Saugus halts Valencia’s league-title streak with 21-7 win

Jason Bornn was one of the few people on the Saugus sideline Friday who remembered what it felt like the last time the school beat Valencia, finished a season undefeated and won a Foothill League title. He was the coach when all three of things happened in 2008.

And they happened again Friday, when Bornn and Saugus rode two fourth-quarter touchdown passes from senior quarterback Colton Fitzgerald to a 21-7 win over the Valencia that snapped the Vikings’ league winning streak at 46 games and ended their string of consecutive Foothill titles at 11.

The teams exchanged first-half scores, Saugus turning a fumble recovery into a 7-0 lead on Fitzgerald’s 40-yard pass to Hunter Girch midway through the first quarter and Valencia matching that in the second quarter on a 17-yard run by Daniel Hernandez.

But Hernandez hurt his right shoulder on the play and came off the field in pain. A few minutes later a trainer pulled Hernandez’s pads off, taking much of the Vikings’ offense with them.

Advertisement

Fitzgerald put Saugus ahead to stay 73 seconds into the fourth quarter, hitting Khai Ky-Yeith on an 11-yard fade in the corner of the end zone. Less than six minutes laer he salvaged a broken play by lofting a pass to tight end Dario Sandoval near the goal line, and Sandoval did the rest, pushing into the end zone.

Fitzgerald completed 17 of 28 passes for 178 yards and the three scores. He finishes his senior year with 1,184 passing yards and 13 touchdowns without an interception.