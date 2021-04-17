Roundup: Cameron Thrower scores 30 points in Harvard-Westlake victory

It was supposed to be a basketball showdown for first place in the Mission League. Except Studio City Harvard-Westlake turned it into a mismatch, opening a 32-point lead before cruising to a 92-84 road victory over West Hills Chaminade on Saturday.

The Wolverines (7-2, 4-0) handed Chaminade (5-1, 3-1) its first defeat. Point guard Cameron Thrower came through with a 30-point performance to offset the 31-point effort by Chaminade’s KJ Simpson.

Trumann Gettings scored 15 points and Brady Dunlap, a transfer from Santa Clarita Hart, scored 10 points in his sophomore debut for Harvard-Westlake.

Windward 64, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 60: Missing two starters, Windward turned to Jaren Harris, who scored 23 points, and Brandon Richard, who added 15 points.

Rolling Hills Prep 66, Peninsula 36: Benny Gealer and Seydi Thiombane each scored 13 points in Rolling Hills Prep’s season opener.

Viewpoint 51, Malibu 29: Giovanni Goree finished with 29 points.

Damien 80, Orange Lutheran 61: The Spartans will take a 15-0 record into their Baseline League opener Tuesday against Etiwanda. Jimmy Oladokun finished with 20 points and Malik Thomas had 16 points in the win.

Servite 49, Wilson 29: Andrew Cook and Davyn Roberts each scored 12 points for the Friars.

Oak Park 46, Heritage Christian 39: Missing three starters, Heritage Christian lost for the first time in 10 games. Isaiah Elohim had 16 points in the loss. Leo Beath scored 14 points for Oak Park.

Baseball

Chatsworth 3, Palisades 2: The Chancellors (4-0) remained unbeaten behind a walk-off single from Jose Reudas. Billy Rusen struck out six in six innings.

Servite 8, El Toro 3: The Friars collected 14 hits, with Jonathan Rodriguez and Aiden Avichouser getting three apiece.

Camarillo 23, Santa Paula 7: Leadoff hitter JT Schardt had four hits and four RBIs for the Scorpions.

La Mirada 1, Cypress 0: Noah Rodriguez had the walk-off double in the seventh. Christian Gutierrez threw five shutout innings.

Fountain Valley 5, Huntington Beach 0: Sam Grack struck out 10 in six scoreless innings. Austin Kolby had three hits and two RBIs.

Bishop Amat 5, El Dorado 2: Tyler White homered for the Lancers.

Santa Margarita 4, Dana Hills 3: In a battle of two of the hottest teams, the Eagles prevailed behind pitcher Jack Svinth, who gave up three hits while striking out five and walking none.

El Modena 4, Corona Santiago 2: Bryant Smaaladen threw a complete game for the winners.

San Pedro 12, Garfield 0: Dominic Porter had four RBIs and Jake Harper added three RBIs.

Malibu 2, Simi Valley 1: Malibu came away with an eight-inning victory.

Birmingham 10, El Segundo 8: Gavin Taylor hit a walk-off grand slam to help the Patriots rally from an 8-1 deficit.

Villa Park 9, Riverside North 4: Benny Vogel threw five shutout innings with five strikeouts and Aaron Perez had a home run in the win.

Cleveland 6, Sylmar 4: Braden Lowe pitched the final 3 1/3 innings with nine strikeouts.

Jaboree Thornton catches 20-yard TD pass from Sam Vaulton. Venice 6, Garfield 0. End of first. pic.twitter.com/q36rjDnUjR — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) April 17, 2021

Venice 35, Garfield 10: Sam Vaulton passed for four touchdowns to help Venice improve to 2-0 with the road victory.