Prep sports roundup: Notre Dame drops Harvard-Westlake in Mission League game

First baseman Dominic Cadiz of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame had two hits in win over Harvard-Westlake.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame suffered one of its most embarrassing baseball defeats last week in a 21-run loss to Bishop Alemany. The Knights needed to regroup and appear to be back in the playoff hunt in the Mission League.

Notre Dame (9-10, 6-5) dropped Harvard-Westlake into second place on Tuesday with a 7-0 home victory. JuJu Diaz-Jones threw a three-hit shutout, striking out seven and walking one. Dominic Cadiz and Malakye Matsumoto each had two hits. Three errors by Harvard-Westlake opened the door for the Knights.

Jackson Eisenhauer. ERA 0.00 in 37 innings for Crespi. pic.twitter.com/kgKAmRKP9d — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) April 8, 2025

Crespi 5, Bishop Alemany 0: It was another stellar pitching performance from Jackson Eisenhauer, who struck out 12, walked one and gave up three hits to improve to 6-0. He has given up no earned runs in 43 innings this season. Landon Hodge homered, Nate Lopez had three hits and Diego Velazquez added two hits and two RBIs. Crespi moved back into sole possession of first place in the Mission League at 10-1.

Loyola 2, St. Francis 0: A two-run sixth inning gave the Cubs the Mission League win. Three Loyola pitchers combined on a three-hitter.

Chaminade 3, Sierra Canyon 2: Kaiden Dizon-Sanchez hit a walk-off home run for Chaminade.

Corona Santiago 6, Roosevelt 1: Sophomore Ben Lewis threw a no-hitter for Santiago.

Norco 2, Corona Centennial 1: Elijah Alvarez had the walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh for Norco. Freshman Jordan Ayala struck out seven, walked one and gave up four hits.

Servite 2, Mater Dei 1: Toby Kwon struck out four and walked none in a complete game for Servite. A two-run fifth inning that featured two sacrifices lifted the Friars to victory.

Orange Lutheran 10, JSerra 3: Hamilton Friedberg had three hits and two RBIs.

Santa Margarita 10, St. John Bosco 3: Carter Enoch and Gavin Spiridonoff each finished with three RBIs to lead the Eagles.

St. Anthony 3, Cathedral 2: Austin Cassidy got a walk-off double for St. Anthony.

Bishop Amat 15, Gardena Serra 4: Jacob Campos had three hits and Omar Arretche had three RBIs for Bishop Amat.

Oaks Christian 9, Agoura 5: Quentin Young hit his 10th home run, one of three for the Lions, in the Marmonte League victory. James Latshaw and Josh Brown hit back-to-back home runs in the second.

Newbury Park 4, Calabasas 2: Cole Munyon homered and Davis Klinger went three for three to lead the Panthers. Jacob Marks struck out three in 1 1/3 innings of relief.

Westlake 3, Thousand Oaks 2: The Warriors won in the bottom of the 10th inning on a home run from Mason Charles.

Los Alamitos 7, Corona del Mar 1: Devin Porch had a home run and Sean Kassawara struck out five and gave up one run in five innings for the Griffins.

Softball

Garden Grove Pacifica 3, Esperanza 2: Brooklyn Reyes scored the winning run on a walk-off sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh. Ellena Ediss threw a complete game.

Louisville 14, Golden Valley 1: Kelsey Vitalis struck out 15 and Leah Olmo had a triple and two singles for Louisville.

OLu (15-2, 4-0) defeats JSerra 2-1 in 11 innings. Rylee Silva (10-1) with a complete game (0 ER, 5 hit, 15 k). Chloe McGreevey 3-5 with a double, triple, and RBI. Cate Medvitz RBI. @latsondheimer @ocvarsityguy @OLu_Athletics pic.twitter.com/mp1RMpQiNu — OLu Softball (@OLuSoftball) April 9, 2025

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 11, Chaminade 1: Nadia Ledon homered to lead an 11-hit attack. Notre Dame is 15-3 with an 11-game win streak.

Mater Dei 7, Santa Margarita 5: Three runs in the third and fourth innings led the Monarchs.