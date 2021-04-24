Roundup: Santa Margarita improves to 7-0 in boys’ basketball

Santa Margarita suffered no letdown on Friday night just two days after knocking off No. 1 St. John Bosco in overtime. The Eagles (7-0, 2-0) received 18 points from Luke Turner and 17 from Aldo Ruiz-Ortiz in a 65-56 Trinity League win over JSerra.

Mater Dei kept pace with the Eagles by defeating Orange Lutheran 68-46. Nick Davidson scored 19 points. Mater Dei is 9-0 and 2-0 in league play.

St. John Bosco came away with a 58-32 win over Servite. Scotty Washington scored 15 points.

Corona Centennial 58, Fairmont Prep 53: Jared McCain scored 16 points for the Huskies.

Harvard-Westlake 54, Crespi 47: Despite missing several key players, the Wolverines stayed unbeaten in the Mission League. Brady Dunlap scored 17 points.

Chaminade 89, Loyola 63: Keith Higgins led the Eagles with 23 points and KJ Simpson added 22. Colin Weems had 17.

St. Francis 59, Alemany 44: Buckley DeJardin led St. Francis with 20 points.

Westlake 58, Calabasas 48: Jacob Davis had 16 points for the Warriors.

Camarillo 64, Moorpark 53: The Scorpions picked up the league win.

St. Anthony 48, Gardena Serra 46: The Saints (5-0, 3-0) held on for the Del Rey League win.

La Canada 67, San Marino 62: Joey Fuerst had 25 points for San Marino.

Saugus 84, Hart 81: Nathan Perez finished with 27 points.

Baseball

Harvard-Westlake 11, Loyola 0: The Wolverines completed a Mission League sweep of the Cubs behind freshman Bryce Rainer, who struck out 13 and allowed one hit while walking one. Jacob Galloway had two singles and a double.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 4, Crespi 2: Jack Gurevitch had two hits and three RBI.

Ayala 6, Bonita 3: Jacob Badawi continued his hot hitting with a home run, triple and double.

Mater Dei 8, Tustin 0: Alonzo Tredwell and Drew Porter hit home runs.

Cypress 8, St. John Bosco 1: Christian Thompson and Davis Hildebrandt each had two hits.

Foothill 14, Esperanza 2: Brady Ashworth and Carson Case had three hits apiece. Foothill is 13-2.

Orange Lutheran 4, La Mirada 1: Louis Rodriguez struck out eight in five innings.

Trabuco Hills 3, San Clemente 2: Jordan Brown threw four shutout innings of relief.

Murrieta Mesa 3, Vista Murrieta 2: Aidan Salcedo had two RBI.

Sierra Canyon 6, Viewpoint 0: Ethan Munoz had two hits and three RBI. Kassius Thomas struck out seven in five innings.

