Roundup: Santa Margarita improves to 7-0 in boys’ basketball
Santa Margarita suffered no letdown on Friday night just two days after knocking off No. 1 St. John Bosco in overtime. The Eagles (7-0, 2-0) received 18 points from Luke Turner and 17 from Aldo Ruiz-Ortiz in a 65-56 Trinity League win over JSerra.
Mater Dei kept pace with the Eagles by defeating Orange Lutheran 68-46. Nick Davidson scored 19 points. Mater Dei is 9-0 and 2-0 in league play.
St. John Bosco came away with a 58-32 win over Servite. Scotty Washington scored 15 points.
Corona Centennial 58, Fairmont Prep 53: Jared McCain scored 16 points for the Huskies.
Harvard-Westlake 54, Crespi 47: Despite missing several key players, the Wolverines stayed unbeaten in the Mission League. Brady Dunlap scored 17 points.
Chaminade 89, Loyola 63: Keith Higgins led the Eagles with 23 points and KJ Simpson added 22. Colin Weems had 17.
St. Francis 59, Alemany 44: Buckley DeJardin led St. Francis with 20 points.
Down 56-50...19 seconds left...what happens? HUBBARD HAPPENS! 3 threes and the game winner! Tribe WINS 59-56! #RollTribe @Principal_Rubio @FUHSBasketball @ocvarsity @ocvarsityguy @SteveFryer @latsondheimer @FUHSATHLETIC pic.twitter.com/f3ClLKTz9n— The Tribe (@fullertonhigh) April 24, 2021
Westlake 58, Calabasas 48: Jacob Davis had 16 points for the Warriors.
Camarillo 64, Moorpark 53: The Scorpions picked up the league win.
St. Anthony 48, Gardena Serra 46: The Saints (5-0, 3-0) held on for the Del Rey League win.
La Canada 67, San Marino 62: Joey Fuerst had 25 points for San Marino.
Saugus 84, Hart 81: Nathan Perez finished with 27 points.
Baseball
Harvard-Westlake 11, Loyola 0: The Wolverines completed a Mission League sweep of the Cubs behind freshman Bryce Rainer, who struck out 13 and allowed one hit while walking one. Jacob Galloway had two singles and a double.
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 4, Crespi 2: Jack Gurevitch had two hits and three RBI.
Ayala 6, Bonita 3: Jacob Badawi continued his hot hitting with a home run, triple and double.
Mater Dei 8, Tustin 0: Alonzo Tredwell and Drew Porter hit home runs.
Cypress 8, St. John Bosco 1: Christian Thompson and Davis Hildebrandt each had two hits.
Foothill 14, Esperanza 2: Brady Ashworth and Carson Case had three hits apiece. Foothill is 13-2.
Orange Lutheran 4, La Mirada 1: Louis Rodriguez struck out eight in five innings.
Trabuco Hills 3, San Clemente 2: Jordan Brown threw four shutout innings of relief.
Murrieta Mesa 3, Vista Murrieta 2: Aidan Salcedo had two RBI.
Sierra Canyon 6, Viewpoint 0: Ethan Munoz had two hits and three RBI. Kassius Thomas struck out seven in five innings.
