High School Sports

City Section revelation from spring football: Sophomore RB Dijon Stanley of Granada Hills

Sophomore Dijon Stanley of Granada Hills poses for a photo.
Sophomore Dijon Stanley of Granada Hills rushed for 1,009 yards and scored 14 touchdowns.
(Courtesy of Bucky Brooks)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
The City Section spring football season produced at least one revelation: Granada Hills has a rising running back prospect in sophomore Dijon Stanley.

In four games, he rushed for 1,009 yards and 14 touchdowns.

He’s got speed, runs track and coach Bucky Brooks thinks he’s only going to get better.

He had more than 300 yards rushing against Woodland Hills Taft and Woodland Hills El Camino Real.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

