City Section revelation from spring football: Sophomore RB Dijon Stanley of Granada Hills
The City Section spring football season produced at least one revelation: Granada Hills has a rising running back prospect in sophomore Dijon Stanley.
In four games, he rushed for 1,009 yards and 14 touchdowns.
He’s got speed, runs track and coach Bucky Brooks thinks he’s only going to get better.
He had more than 300 yards rushing against Woodland Hills Taft and Woodland Hills El Camino Real.
Check out Dijon Stanley in this clip from Local Programming. #WeAreGranada @BuckyBrooks https://t.co/WVN1e3LNfe #clippit— Granada Hills Charter (@ghctk12) April 29, 2021
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.