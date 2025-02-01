Prep talk: Ana De Los Santos of Granada Hills is a soccer prodigy
To win a City Section girls’ soccer championship, Granada Hills and senior Ana De Los Santos will have to be stopped.
The Highlanders are 5-0 in the tough West Valley League, and De Los Santos entered this week with eight goals, four assists and having the admiration of coach Guilherme Mitrovitch.
“I know all the levels,” he said of the Washington State commit. “She’s the real deal. She’s very skillful. She’s very fast. Her IQ is off the charts. She sees everything beforehand. It’s like the game slows down for her.”
Cleveland is the defending City champion, and Granada Hills has a 2-1 win over the Cavaliers this season. Granada Hills won a regional title last season. …
Redondo Union continues to be ranked No. 1 in Southern Section girls’ soccer with a 14-0 record. Oaks Christian is No. 2 at 18-0-1. …
The Oak Hills boys’ basketball is 22-4 and receiving a strong season from 6-foot-4 senior Ashton McCullough, who’s averaging 20.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists.
